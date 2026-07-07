Forget Thailand, Visit This Bali Destination With Vibrant Culture, A Sacred Temple, And Stunning Beaches

It may be difficult to narrow down which of Uluwatu's beaches are worth visiting — and it may depend on what you want to do. Suluban Beach (pictured), less than 10 minutes north of Uluwatu Temple, is a surfer's paradise, as it has one of the most consistent reef breaks in Bali. Situated below dramatic cliffs, it's impossibly photogenic with turquoise waters and rugged rock formations. Suluban is a short walk from Single Fin, one of the more affordable beach clubs aimed at the surfer crowd.

Meanwhile, if you take a 7-minute drive northeast, you'll hit Padang Padang, which usually offers tranquil waters for a leisurely swim (there's a small fee of about $1 to enter). You'll need to descend some stairs and head through a natural cave to reach the crystal-clear blue waters and soft golden sands. It's perfect for relaxing, sunbathing, and picnicking — just keep an eye out for packs of cheeky monkeys. This is also an excellent area for beginner surfers, and board-rental shops and guides for hire abound. Finally, you can enjoy lazing on a sunbed on the extensive white sands of Dreamland Beach — or sticking around for an exquisite sunset with views of waves crashing against the rocky outcroppings. This beach is a further 20 minutes up the coast from Padang Padang.

If you plan to be beach-bound for your entire holiday, avoid the island from November until April (one of the essential travel tips for your vacation to Bali). This is rainy season, when the surf will not be as consistently good and the weather is unpredictable. Although it won't necessarily pour all day, it'll certainly be wet enough to put a damper on your getaway.