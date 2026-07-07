Forget Thailand, Visit This Bali Destination With Vibrant Culture, A Sacred Temple, And Stunning Beaches
With its verdant landscapes, celebrity-attracting day clubs, ancient water temples, and picturesque beaches, Bali has long attracted travelers to its white-sand shores. And while it certainly is a tourism hotspot similar to Thailand, it still doesn't receive the latter's exorbitantly high number of visitors. It's a much more compact destination to explore, and it has a larger variety of vibes and landscapes within its small area. There are still several places that aren't overrun with tourists and retain the charm, vibrant culture, and slower pace of life that Bali was known for decades ago — one of these is Uluwatu. This stunning coastal region can be found on Bukit Peninsula at the island's southern end. With its waterfront resorts, restaurants and bars, hidden coves, and magical sunsets, it's an underrated beauty for a tropical vacation.
Uluwatu attracts surfers and sunbathers alike to its many different beaches and world-class breaks. It also tends to appeal to tourists looking for authentic local experiences. One particular draw is Pura Luhur Uluwatu, a Hindu temple perched dramatically atop a majestic cliff rising 230 feet above the sea. The place where water and land meet has strong spiritual energy, according to local beliefs, and this temple, whose name roughly translates to "sacred place built on top of a rock," is considered one of just six spiritual pillars in Bali. It was constructed in the 11th century to both protect the island from harm and honor the sea gods. Visitors can enjoy postcard-worthy views of the ocean from the cliff, look out for monkeys, and watch the kecak dance: a lively storytelling performance with Balinese roots involving synchronized chanting by a mesmerizing all-male chorus. Scenes are from the Hindu epic Ramayana, and a thrilling fire dance ends the performance.
The best beaches for your Uluwatu getaway
It may be difficult to narrow down which of Uluwatu's beaches are worth visiting — and it may depend on what you want to do. Suluban Beach (pictured), less than 10 minutes north of Uluwatu Temple, is a surfer's paradise, as it has one of the most consistent reef breaks in Bali. Situated below dramatic cliffs, it's impossibly photogenic with turquoise waters and rugged rock formations. Suluban is a short walk from Single Fin, one of the more affordable beach clubs aimed at the surfer crowd.
Meanwhile, if you take a 7-minute drive northeast, you'll hit Padang Padang, which usually offers tranquil waters for a leisurely swim (there's a small fee of about $1 to enter). You'll need to descend some stairs and head through a natural cave to reach the crystal-clear blue waters and soft golden sands. It's perfect for relaxing, sunbathing, and picnicking — just keep an eye out for packs of cheeky monkeys. This is also an excellent area for beginner surfers, and board-rental shops and guides for hire abound. Finally, you can enjoy lazing on a sunbed on the extensive white sands of Dreamland Beach — or sticking around for an exquisite sunset with views of waves crashing against the rocky outcroppings. This beach is a further 20 minutes up the coast from Padang Padang.
If you plan to be beach-bound for your entire holiday, avoid the island from November until April (one of the essential travel tips for your vacation to Bali). This is rainy season, when the surf will not be as consistently good and the weather is unpredictable. Although it won't necessarily pour all day, it'll certainly be wet enough to put a damper on your getaway.
Cultural activities and accommodations in Uluwatu
Beyond the temple, there are plenty of other ways to experience Balinese culture. Take a cooking class to learn the secrets behind the savory dishes you've been devouring. Some hotels offer classes, but there are also dedicated cooking schools, like Taste of Bali. Typically, this involves a trip to the local market to purchase ingredients, a live demonstration and chef-guided cooking class, and — the best part — eating your tasty creations. Another place worth exploring is Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park (GWK Bali), where you can marvel at the tallest monument in Indonesia: the nearly 400-foot-high statue of the Hindu god Vishnu atop his mythical bird Garuda. Take your time wandering the 148-acre property, which features art installations, live performances, traditional parades, and more.
Despite the advent of expansive jungle hideaways designed for the luxury traveler, like Ulaman, the award-winning architectural resort that looks like a scene from "Avatar," Bali is still one of the few affordable island vacation destinations with a wide range of accommodations. In Uluwatu, you'll find cozy guesthouses, family-run homestays, and budget-friendly hostels (Home-Bience is one of the most popular), alongside boutique hotels and bougie five-star resorts.
To reach Uluwatu, your main gateway will be the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS), near the capital, Denpasar. If you're flying from United States, there aren't non-stop flights available at this time, so you'll need to change planes. Connecting direct flights are available from international hubs such as Sydney, Seoul, Bangkok, Istanbul, and Dubai, and total flying time is usually at least 20 hours from the U.S. From the airport, depending on traffic, it can take 45 minutes to more than an hour to reach Uluwatu.