Every Vista At This Award-Winning Architectural Resort In Bali Looks Like A Sci-Fi Scene From Avatar
Nestled within the magical jungles of Bali lies a surprising sight — an expansive, 16,372-square-foot boutique getaway, hidden by thick groves of palm trees and verdant vegetation. Located in the peaceful Kaba Kaba village, Ulaman Eco Luxury Resort gives its guests the best of both worlds — the serenity of a secluded retreat into nature and proximity to beaches and city comforts, if desired. The resort is situated about 20 minutes from the hustle and bustle of Canggu, a popular beach town on the island's southern coast (although, visitors beware: Canggu is unfortunately one of the five destinations to avoid in Bali if you hate crowds).
This retreat was the brainchild of a Canadian retiree who fell in love with Bali's breathtaking beauty and a British visionary architect. After two years of designing (and many more years of building), the sketches on paper became a reality, and it officially opened in October of 2022. Today, Ulaman Eco Luxury Resort emerges from the earth, like a spectacular alien landscape, providing guests with vistas straight out of a sci-fi scene from the "Avatar" world of Pandora.
What's truly remarkable is how the resort merges into its natural environment. Most of the structures have been created using rammed earth, whose warm colors and texture connect its guests with the land, and bamboo, the very symbol of tropical living that blends beautifully into the surrounding forests. While being inarguably aesthetically pleasing, the resort's use of materials harvested on-site, along with other sustainability features, has contributed to the resort's carbon-zero status. And for its impressive, eco-friendly design, Ulaman has been duly awarded, picking up several architectural accolades. It won top honors in the 2022 Loop Design Awards' "Sustainable & Green" category and snagged gold at the 2023 Global Future Design Awards in the "Sustainable Architecture (Built)" category.
Staying at Ulaman Eco Luxury Resort
This otherworldly oasis boasts 36 luxury accommodations, each with enticing names like Floating Lake, Cocoon Jungle, and Grand Lagoon. Every villa is unique and has been lovingly crafted from sustainable sources, which, along with bamboo and rammed earth, include reclaimed rattan, stone, and recycled timber. These spacious, cocoon-like pods feature gorgeous curvilinear forms, with some floating over the tranquil koi-filled lake. Even the coziest villa, the Ulin Poolside, spans a sprawling 570 square feet, while the most lavish, the Grand Jewel Two-Bedroom with Private Pool, gives you 2,152 square feet to unwind in.
Every room is equipped with a smart TV, a king-sized bed, Wi-Fi, an espresso machine, air conditioning, a mini-bar, and exceptional vistas of either rice terraces or forests. Book one of the Grand Jewel rooms to enjoy your own saltwater plunge pool and personal waterfall from your garden deck. Or reserve the Avatar Tree House to be elevated 30 feet above the ground, with panoramic views of lush treetops. At the time of this writing, the nightly rates start at around $425 during the low season for the smaller rooms and can reach up to $730 during the high season for the largest ones.
When you're feeling peckish, head to E.A.R.T.H. Restaurant and Lounge, where Chef Arik mixes Nusantara, Balinese, and international cuisines with creative flair. However, this isn't just a restaurant — it's a gastronomic journey, where farm-to-table dishes are served in the dining space of your choice, including the gazebo, the lounge, and the lotus-shaped pods. For a truly romantic experience, book a private dining: the Four-Course Chef's Selection on the intimate Waterfall Deck. Eating under the stars, accompanied by the sounds of jungle birds and flowing water, you'll understand why Bali is one of the most popular honeymoon destinations.
Experiences at Ulaman Eco Luxury Resort
It would be understandable for guests to simply squirrel away inside their villas, watching the movements of the forest from their shaded decks. However, for those wishing to learn more about Balinese culture or focus on their health, Ulaman offers a variety of guest activities. Start your morning right with 8 a.m. yoga ($11) in the stunning bamboo shala, which clings to the edge of a dramatic cliff. Enjoy Bali's iconic floating breakfast ($25 for two), with coffee or tea, fresh tropical fruit, and delicious pastries, served in a basket in one of the serene pools.
For a truly unique and meditative experience, book an afternoon sound healing session, where your practitioner will use instruments, including gongs, chimes, and Tibetan singing bowls, to help you release blocked energy ($25 for 75 minutes). Or partake in a Melukat water blessing ceremony — an ancient purification ritual led by a Hindu priest that harnesses the energy of the five elements ($110 for two). With all of these fitness-related and spiritual offerings, it's surprising that Ulaman hasn't already made the list of the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation.
To reach Ulaman, you'll fly into I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, located in the capital, Denpasar. It's about a 90-minute drive to the resort, depending on traffic conditions. You can find a taxi easily upon arrival or arrange for pick-ups and drop-offs in advance with the hotel (for an additional charge). To arrive in style, you could also opt for a comfortable 15-minute VIP helicopter transfer (starting at $2,500) for aerial views of the "Island of the Gods." If it's your first time visiting Indonesia, make sure to read these essential travel hacks for your vacation to Bali for helpful tips and planning information.