Every Vista At This Award-Winning Architectural Resort In Bali Looks Like A Sci-Fi Scene From Avatar

Nestled within the magical jungles of Bali lies a surprising sight — an expansive, 16,372-square-foot boutique getaway, hidden by thick groves of palm trees and verdant vegetation. Located in the peaceful Kaba Kaba village, Ulaman Eco Luxury Resort gives its guests the best of both worlds — the serenity of a secluded retreat into nature and proximity to beaches and city comforts, if desired. The resort is situated about 20 minutes from the hustle and bustle of Canggu, a popular beach town on the island's southern coast (although, visitors beware: Canggu is unfortunately one of the five destinations to avoid in Bali if you hate crowds).

This retreat was the brainchild of a Canadian retiree who fell in love with Bali's breathtaking beauty and a British visionary architect. After two years of designing (and many more years of building), the sketches on paper became a reality, and it officially opened in October of 2022. Today, Ulaman Eco Luxury Resort emerges from the earth, like a spectacular alien landscape, providing guests with vistas straight out of a sci-fi scene from the "Avatar" world of Pandora.

What's truly remarkable is how the resort merges into its natural environment. Most of the structures have been created using rammed earth, whose warm colors and texture connect its guests with the land, and bamboo, the very symbol of tropical living that blends beautifully into the surrounding forests. While being inarguably aesthetically pleasing, the resort's use of materials harvested on-site, along with other sustainability features, has contributed to the resort's carbon-zero status. And for its impressive, eco-friendly design, Ulaman has been duly awarded, picking up several architectural accolades. It won top honors in the 2022 Loop Design Awards' "Sustainable & Green" category and snagged gold at the 2023 Global Future Design Awards in the "Sustainable Architecture (Built)" category.