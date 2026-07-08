Between Pittsburgh And Philly Is Pennsylvania's Respected Wildlife Sanctuary With Wolves And Guided Tours

As we deal with the everyday concerns of our lives, it's easy to feel out of touch with nature and forget that there are parts of our world that need protecting. That includes animals like the gray wolf, a species that once almost disappeared from the United States. While they've recovered somewhat, they're still listed as endangered by the National Wildlife Federation. While you may not be able to spot one in the wild (and shouldn't approach if you do), you can see some and learn about the species and conservation efforts on their behalf at the Wolf Sanctuary of PA in northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1980, the Wolf Sanctuary of PA is home to over 50 displaced gray wolves and wolf dogs on over 80 acres of land. They use the money raised by tours to help care for the creatures, while teaching the public about their habitats, behaviors, and biology. The sanctuary offers public and private guided tours, self-guided tours, and hosts events like fundraisers and Wolf Awareness Day activities. One previous visitor wrote about their experience on Tripadvisor, "What a wonderful sanctuary for these creatures," adding that they're "[so] glad to see a safe place for them where they are well cared for and appreciated."

The Wolf Sanctuary of PA is about 235 miles east of Pittsburgh and about 75 miles northwest of Philadelphia. It's located in Lititz, a bustling Pennsylvania town with history, culture, and America's oldest pretzel bakery, which you can tour before or after your sanctuary visit. You can also book a room in any of the area's chain hotels or choose local establishments like Lititz Spring Inn, just 10 minutes from the sanctuary. The town is 31 miles from Harrisburg International Airport if you're flying in.