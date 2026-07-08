Between Pittsburgh And Philly Is Pennsylvania's Respected Wildlife Sanctuary With Wolves And Guided Tours
As we deal with the everyday concerns of our lives, it's easy to feel out of touch with nature and forget that there are parts of our world that need protecting. That includes animals like the gray wolf, a species that once almost disappeared from the United States. While they've recovered somewhat, they're still listed as endangered by the National Wildlife Federation. While you may not be able to spot one in the wild (and shouldn't approach if you do), you can see some and learn about the species and conservation efforts on their behalf at the Wolf Sanctuary of PA in northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.
Founded in 1980, the Wolf Sanctuary of PA is home to over 50 displaced gray wolves and wolf dogs on over 80 acres of land. They use the money raised by tours to help care for the creatures, while teaching the public about their habitats, behaviors, and biology. The sanctuary offers public and private guided tours, self-guided tours, and hosts events like fundraisers and Wolf Awareness Day activities. One previous visitor wrote about their experience on Tripadvisor, "What a wonderful sanctuary for these creatures," adding that they're "[so] glad to see a safe place for them where they are well cared for and appreciated."
The Wolf Sanctuary of PA is about 235 miles east of Pittsburgh and about 75 miles northwest of Philadelphia. It's located in Lititz, a bustling Pennsylvania town with history, culture, and America's oldest pretzel bakery, which you can tour before or after your sanctuary visit. You can also book a room in any of the area's chain hotels or choose local establishments like Lititz Spring Inn, just 10 minutes from the sanctuary. The town is 31 miles from Harrisburg International Airport if you're flying in.
All about the Wolf Sanctuary of PA
If you'd like to visit the Wolf Sanctuary of PA and meet the gray wolves and wolf dogs that live there, you have to reserve a tour in advance. Public guided tours last between one and 1.5 hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and self-guided tours of between 1.5 and 2 hours are offered once a month. Private tours are available on weekends. There are also seasonal full moon fundraisers, including Full Moon Fundraisers in fall and winter and Twilight with the Wolves events in summer. At the beginning of the year, the minimum capacity for tours is released, but if the one you want is sold out, check their site again at the beginning of each month for new options posted at 10 a.m.
Animal welfare is paramount when visiting a place like this, and the Wolf Sanctuary is listed by Tripadvisor as meeting animal welfare guidelines, according to their animal welfare policy. This policy is informed by the globally recognized Five Domains of Animal Welfare, taking into consideration the health, nutrition, environment, behavior, and mental state of the animals. Plus, the Wolf Sanctuary of PA also received Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Award in 2026.
If meeting these incredible animals leaves you wanting to support their conservation, there are other wolf sanctuaries across the country doing important work. You can visit the wholesome and educational Wolf Creek Habitat and Rescue in Brookville, Indiana. Or opt to see wolves, coyotes, and foxes up close at the Colorado Wolf & Wildlife Center, less than an hour from Colorado Springs in Divide.