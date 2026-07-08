Philly's Long-Vacant Historic Bank Has Transformed Into The City's Latest Art Attraction With Unique Immersion

For more than four decades, an elegant National Bank building sat empty near the intersection of Church Street and North 3rd Street in Philadelphia's Old City. Now, the landmark has opened its doors once more, but instead of teller stations, vaults, and offices, the bank now houses a one-of-a-kind immersive art experience. Welcome to the Ministry of Awe (MOA), a unique labyrinth of art installations and soundscapes for visitors to wander through at their own pace.

The project is the brainchild of Meg Saligman, an acclaimed artist who's created some of the world's largest public murals (as well as several iconic, larger-than-life artworks in Philadelphia, known as the "mural capital of the world"). She founded a non-profit organization to save the abandoned bank, ultimately repurposing the six-story structure as an art space that exhibits the work of more than one hundred artists.

"Enter at the ATM," reads the MOA's website, a reference to the starting point for a self-guided tour, "Leave in awe." Visitors are invited to explore the restored bank's lofty rooms, dark hallways, and colorful staircases, taking in the sights and sounds of the vibrant artist-created atmosphere. There's a storytelling element to the Ministry of Awe. The exhibits are tied to a central narrative, which, at time of publication, relates to a magical tale about the bank's universe. The theme will likely evolve over time, per the MOA.