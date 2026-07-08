Philly's Long-Vacant Historic Bank Has Transformed Into The City's Latest Art Attraction With Unique Immersion
For more than four decades, an elegant National Bank building sat empty near the intersection of Church Street and North 3rd Street in Philadelphia's Old City. Now, the landmark has opened its doors once more, but instead of teller stations, vaults, and offices, the bank now houses a one-of-a-kind immersive art experience. Welcome to the Ministry of Awe (MOA), a unique labyrinth of art installations and soundscapes for visitors to wander through at their own pace.
The project is the brainchild of Meg Saligman, an acclaimed artist who's created some of the world's largest public murals (as well as several iconic, larger-than-life artworks in Philadelphia, known as the "mural capital of the world"). She founded a non-profit organization to save the abandoned bank, ultimately repurposing the six-story structure as an art space that exhibits the work of more than one hundred artists.
"Enter at the ATM," reads the MOA's website, a reference to the starting point for a self-guided tour, "Leave in awe." Visitors are invited to explore the restored bank's lofty rooms, dark hallways, and colorful staircases, taking in the sights and sounds of the vibrant artist-created atmosphere. There's a storytelling element to the Ministry of Awe. The exhibits are tied to a central narrative, which, at time of publication, relates to a magical tale about the bank's universe. The theme will likely evolve over time, per the MOA.
Discover the quirky, one-of-a-kind Ministry of Awe
There's so much to see and experience at the Ministry of Awe, and according to recent visitors, there's no wrong way to go about it. Many guests enjoyed learning about the bank's mythical origin story by interacting with in-character staff, discovering hidden nooks, rummaging through drawers, solving puzzles, and picking up telephones to hear mysterious messages. "I could easily spend hours and hours in this museum," said one person on Google Reviews. "Lots of things to interact with, little hidden Easter eggs, and overall just a cool vibe."
Alternatively, you could just take your time exploring and noticing the many unusual details you'll encounter throughout the space, from the striking stained glass panels and the ethereal ceiling of the "heavens room" to psychedelic murals and quirky animal sculptures. One delighted visitor compared the MOA to another immersive art experience in town, Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, a unique urban art garden that bursts with creativity indoors and out.
Ministry of Awe is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Timed entry tickets can be purchased online. The MOA is located in the heart of Old City, "America's most historic square mile" known for its landmarks and food spots. Just be sure you're finished with the immersive art experience before ducking out for a cheesesteak or an ice cream cone at the famous Franklin Fountain nearby. Re-entry is not allowed at the MOA.