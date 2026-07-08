Just Outside Seattle Is A Walkable PNW Suburb With Hip Downtown Vibes And Idyllic River Trails
When traveling, many people tend to stick to bigger cities or close to tourist areas. Yet often the best discoveries are found a short distance away from such places, where stepping outside the tourist destination results in a more authentic taste of local culture and flavor. While Seattle is the big draw in Washington, a little trip to Bothell, a suburb just outside, is not to be missed. This is a place with smaller city vibes, yet a cool and modern downtown well worth strolling through, and beautiful river views along scenic pedestrian trails and walkways.
Take a drive north of Seattle, curving around the northern tip of Lake Washington, and you'll find the suburb of Bothell in under 30 minutes. When you get here, it may be difficult to imagine that it was once a logging area, with its pristine river views and lush Pacific Northwest surroundings. Its industry has evolved from cutting trees to biotech, with major companies like Pfizer, Merck, and Bayer having set up in this suburb.
With a median income of six figures, Bothell's 50,000 residents have a median age of nearly 40. It's a town of people well-established in their careers, enjoying a comfortable life in a city that has a small downtown area with historic structures and a verdant golf course bisected by the Sammamish River. These, along with quality restaurants, brewpubs, and walking trails create a welcome escape from the big city while still getting quality options.
Bothell's vibrant and eclectic downtown scene
Bothell has much in common with its neighbor, the growing but serene city of Kenmore. For example, both used to be mill towns but have now shifted to being thriving Seattle bedroom communities. Bothell has been revitalizing its downtown, putting historic structures to modern uses and constructing several multi-use centers. Its most prominent example comes from the McMenamin brothers, who are famed throughout the Pacific Northwest for taking older buildings and turning them into hip, fun places like "brew and view" movie theaters. The Anderson School Hotel, per its site, is a place for "dining, movies, live music, swimming, games, shopping, tastings and all-around enjoyment for visitors of all ages."
If you would enjoy Dungeons & Dragons and dining, then Zulu's Board Game Cafe is the place to have your dice in one hand and a burger in the other. For a classy night of Italian fare and wine, Amaro Bistro is a favored option, with a local on Google stating, "I've been going to Amaro for years and it's consistently a solid choice."
Walk off your meal near the river, just across the street from downtown at the Park at Bothell Landing. If you have a canine companion, walk your dog at the Bothell Pop-up Dog Park, and explore the city's past while strolling around the Bothell Historical Museum. It's also the local hub where the beginning of several walking trails can be found, leading to both sides of the river across an accessible bridge.
The scenic walkable river trails of Bothell
Bothell's progress has included a focus on walkability, with Walk Score giving it a score of 86. The city includes numerous walking trails with the Bothell Landing Trail being a popular local stroll. The three-mile out-and-back walk will lead you along both sides of the Sammamish River, with verdant greenery the whole way.
The Burke-Gilman Trail can either be a short stroll or a long trek, depending on how far you wish to take it. You can follow the trail along the river for a bit, then decide if you want to keep going as it continues along Lake Washington, making your way through beautiful neighborhoods down to Seattle's Shilshole Bay. It also makes for an excellent biking tour of Bothell and Seattle, especially if you're looking to experience Washington's showiest fall color display.
If you'd like to get off your feet and do some paddling, the Public Kayak & Canoe Launch at Bothell Landing sits right next to WhatsSup, which rents out paddleboards and kayaks, and even offers paddleboard lessons. Once you get good enough, you can take your skills over to the nearby cozy kayak options in Puget Sound.