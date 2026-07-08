Just Outside Seattle Is A Walkable PNW Suburb With Hip Downtown Vibes And Idyllic River Trails

When traveling, many people tend to stick to bigger cities or close to tourist areas. Yet often the best discoveries are found a short distance away from such places, where stepping outside the tourist destination results in a more authentic taste of local culture and flavor. While Seattle is the big draw in Washington, a little trip to Bothell, a suburb just outside, is not to be missed. This is a place with smaller city vibes, yet a cool and modern downtown well worth strolling through, and beautiful river views along scenic pedestrian trails and walkways.

Take a drive north of Seattle, curving around the northern tip of Lake Washington, and you'll find the suburb of Bothell in under 30 minutes. When you get here, it may be difficult to imagine that it was once a logging area, with its pristine river views and lush Pacific Northwest surroundings. Its industry has evolved from cutting trees to biotech, with major companies like Pfizer, Merck, and Bayer having set up in this suburb.

With a median income of six figures, Bothell's 50,000 residents have a median age of nearly 40. It's a town of people well-established in their careers, enjoying a comfortable life in a city that has a small downtown area with historic structures and a verdant golf course bisected by the Sammamish River. These, along with quality restaurants, brewpubs, and walking trails create a welcome escape from the big city while still getting quality options.