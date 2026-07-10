Sandwiched Between Seattle And Spokane Is One Of Washington's Highest Towns With Historic Charm

Covering more than 71,000 square miles, Washington is known for its diverse landscapes, imposing glaciers, national parks, and towering peaks. As home to dozens of mountain ranges, including a substantial portion of the 700-mile-long Cascade Range, the Evergreen State offers plenty of high-altitude fun for visitors. It is these sweeping Cascade views that help frame the town of Waterville, along with heaps of historic charm, of course.

Situated two and a half hours west of Spokane and three hours east of Seattle, Waterville rests atop the Waterville Plateau at an elevation of 2,622 feet in Douglas County. Sitting at the foot of the 4,259-foot-high Badger Mountain, the town is one of the highest in the state, with the Columbia River and its valley resting below. The town was founded in 1883 on land owned by settler Albert T. Greene and known by two previous names: Okanogan City and Jumper's Flat. It would eventually be renamed Waterville when a dependable water supply was discovered on the land. It began as a cattle-ranching community before wheat farming became the dominant industry.

Some of Waterville's earliest wooden buildings from the 1800s fell victim to fire, prompting new construction using local brick in the early 1900s, with many of them listed on the Washington Heritage Register and the National Register of Historic Places. This small town of around 1,100 residents attracts visitors throughout the year thanks to its historic downtown, outdoor activities, and opportunities to soak up the crisp mountain air.