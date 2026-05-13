Washington's Longest Loop Trail Passes Through A Riverside State Park With Scenic Camping Spots And Fishing

Dramatic landscapes are abundant in the Evergreen State, whether you're marveling at the roaring ocean or its mountain peaks. Its rivers deserve some attention, too, especially if you consider yourself an angler. Nestled in the heart of Washington is Wenatchee Confluence State Park, where you can bask along both the Columbia and Wenatchee riverfronts. When you have these two as your playground, there's a lot of space for splashing around, be it swimming, boating, or kayaking. But being a river junction isn't the only thing that makes this state park special. In fact, it's home to the state's longest loop trail, the 10-mile Apple Capital.

Covering 194 acres of space, the riverside Wenatchee Confluence State Park was established in 1990. While it sits on the banks of the Columbia and Wenatchee Rivers, the latter divides the park into two, with a footbridge connecting the areas. Most of the facilities and recreational activities are located in the North Confluence, such as the scenic campgrounds, picnic areas, and beach access. Visitors can take advantage of several boating experiences. Some opt for windsurfing, while others prefer sailing, kayaking trips, or launching a boat for fishing. That doesn't mean the South Confluence is closed to the public — it's actually home to the Horan Natural Area, where you can hike and bike. Parts of the Apple Capital Loop Trail also pass through this section of the park.

Wenatchee Confluence State Park is situated between Seattle and Spokane. Coming from the Emerald City takes 2.5 hours by car, while Spokane is nearly three hours away. It's not a short drive from Tacoma, either, at about two hours and 45 minutes. Rather than making it a day trip, consider spending the night at the park's campground.