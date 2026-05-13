Washington's Longest Loop Trail Passes Through A Riverside State Park With Scenic Camping Spots And Fishing
Dramatic landscapes are abundant in the Evergreen State, whether you're marveling at the roaring ocean or its mountain peaks. Its rivers deserve some attention, too, especially if you consider yourself an angler. Nestled in the heart of Washington is Wenatchee Confluence State Park, where you can bask along both the Columbia and Wenatchee riverfronts. When you have these two as your playground, there's a lot of space for splashing around, be it swimming, boating, or kayaking. But being a river junction isn't the only thing that makes this state park special. In fact, it's home to the state's longest loop trail, the 10-mile Apple Capital.
Covering 194 acres of space, the riverside Wenatchee Confluence State Park was established in 1990. While it sits on the banks of the Columbia and Wenatchee Rivers, the latter divides the park into two, with a footbridge connecting the areas. Most of the facilities and recreational activities are located in the North Confluence, such as the scenic campgrounds, picnic areas, and beach access. Visitors can take advantage of several boating experiences. Some opt for windsurfing, while others prefer sailing, kayaking trips, or launching a boat for fishing. That doesn't mean the South Confluence is closed to the public — it's actually home to the Horan Natural Area, where you can hike and bike. Parts of the Apple Capital Loop Trail also pass through this section of the park.
Wenatchee Confluence State Park is situated between Seattle and Spokane. Coming from the Emerald City takes 2.5 hours by car, while Spokane is nearly three hours away. It's not a short drive from Tacoma, either, at about two hours and 45 minutes. Rather than making it a day trip, consider spending the night at the park's campground.
Enjoy camping and fishing at Wenatchee Confluence State Park
The Pacific Northwest features plenty of under-the-radar camping areas that people swear by. And although Wenatchee Confluence State Park is not exactly off-the-grid, you can still reconnect with nature while disconnecting from everyday life. One visitor said the campsites are "lush" and "well groomed," while another called them "amazing." There are 60 sites at the campground spread across two waterfront loops. As of this writing, the first loop is closed for construction, while the second operates year-round. Peak season requires reservations, but the campground switches to a first-come, first-served basis during the off-season. Note that the standard water supply is limited during the winter.
Of the 60 campsites, 52 sites offer full hookups, while the remaining spots are standard. Both camping zones provide access to showers, restroom facilities, and a playground. Each site accommodates up to eight campers and is equipped with a picnic table and grill. While the campground is pet-friendly, your pup must remain restrained. There's a group camp, too, that sleeps 50 to 250 people. All campground guests have access to a nearby dump station. Big groups can reserve the picnic shelter throughout their stay, which comes with 12 tables. Otherwise, you can claim one of the 70 picnic tables scattered throughout the park.
With accommodation settled, head to the double-lane boat ramp to get out on the water and cast a line. Cruise the Columbia River, and you'll most likely catch salmon and steelhead. Those interested in brown and rainbow trout should fish in the Wenatchee River. Make sure to obtain a fishing license before your visit, as well as a watercraft launching permit if you're planning on using the boat ramp. You can also extend your adventures with more fishing and boating at Washington's Roosevelt Lake.
Hike and bike along the longest loop trail in Washington
Hiking and biking enthusiasts have the chance to go on an adventure along Washington's longest loop trail. Stretching for 10 miles, the Apple Capital Loop Trail passes from the North Confluence to the South, then continues toward several riverfront parks. You'll go past Walla Walla Point and Linden Tree Parks, cross the bridge to East Wenatchee, and advance toward Porter's Pond Nature Area before looping back to the park. You don't necessarily have to start at the park — there are other trailheads along the way that eventually lead you there. If you choose to tackle it on foot, expect to complete it in about four hours.
Another option is to hike just a portion of the trail if 10 miles sounds like too much. Follow the trail from Riverfront Park to Horan Natural Area, which turns the loop into an out-and-back trail. You'll see the same picturesque river views on your trek with much less effort. Hiking this section can take up to one and a half hours, so you have more time to discover the park's offerings.
Those who wish to spot wildlife and maximize birdwatching opportunities can take the Wenatchee Confluence Trail. Spanning 2.9 miles, this loop takes about an hour to complete. As you follow the trail, you'll enjoy the scenery of the North Confluence, then head to the quieter South Confluence. Since this part of the park features wetlands, you'll come across a variety of birds like sparrows and warblers. There are multiple informative plaques along the trail. After your Wenatchee Confluence State Park getaway, consider heading to the vibrant city of Wenatchee to explore its orchards, wineries, and wildflower hikes.