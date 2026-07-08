California's Thriving Sacramento Suburb Has Beautiful Parks, A Botanical Garden, And Friendly Vibes

Parks are plentiful in the city of Sacramento, though if you're a dedicated nature enthusiast, consider heading to nearby Carmichael. Located under a 30-minute drive away from California's State Capitol, this community was established in the early 20th century. While it's not technically a city, this doesn't make it any less of a gem. Niche ranks it as one of Sacramento's top 20 suburbs and World Population Review states that Carmichael has an annual growth rate of 1.56%. This perhaps can be attributed to its inviting atmosphere and lush scenery. "Carmichael is a very friendly place, where people say hi to you when you are walking down the street," explained a local on Niche. They added that it boasts, "Lots of trees and [is] close to the American River."

In fact, Carmichael is dotted with green spaces like the Jensen Botanical Garden. The 3.5-acre site features walking paths lined with shady trees and a rich selection of flora. There's Japanese maples, rhododendrons, and much more. Likewise, there's a nature path for the blind, where you are welcome to touch the greenery. On Google, a user wrote that the Jensen Botanical Garden is, "Perfect for creative photography, bird watching and all-around enjoying the outdoors." Additionally, others recommend visiting in the spring to take in the view of the blooming tulips.

The Jensen Botanical Garden (named after late founders and Carmichael residents Charles C. and Marguerite Jensen), is free and is open daily. Despite its compact size, an article published in the Carmichael Times in 2024 reports that the Jensen Botanical Garden receives about 4,000 annual visitors.