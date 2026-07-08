Consumer Reports Has Named The Worst Cruise Line For Overall Satisfaction
In an age of limitless vacation choices, picking a cruise to go on is tough. From the outside, so many of them seem to offer the exact same experience: great food, parties, entertainment, visits to some of the coolest ports, and amenities galore. But in January of 2026, Consumer Reports conducted a survey to find out which of the top cruises were the best ... and the worst. Surprisingly, the well-known Norwegian Cruise Line was at the very bottom in terms of customer satisfaction.
The survey had a sample size that makes these ratings hard to ignore. Based on experiences over the last three years, 18,850 respondents were asked to rate 19 cruise lines based on a variety of factors. Some of these factors were price-based, like value per dollar and price transparency; others were about experiences, such as excursions, meals, and entertainment. The ratings also factored in amenities and basic expectations, like cleanliness, cabin quality, and accessibility. According to this report, Norwegian Cruise Line has fallen behind the pack in almost every category.
Norwegian Cruise Line has left some customers unsatisfied
Apparently, the data doesn't lie: It reflects a trend of general customer dissatisfaction with the brand. Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the line has been a giant in cruise travel for decades. As of 2025, Norwegian Cruise Line is the third-biggest cruise company in the world, but its customers have been vocal recently that their cruise experiences have been unsatisfactory. So, what has made this famous cruise line fall to the bottom of customers' overall ratings? It seems that loyal customers are facing a metaphorical death from a thousand paper cuts. Over the past few years, the company has made many small changes in the name of cost-cutting that are really starting to add up.
While opinions on food are always subjective, it seems this category has really gone downhill, according to some commenters in the r/NCL subreddit. Portions are smaller, the quality seems worse, and getting additional entrees now requires extra costs, which has made customers unhappy because this changes the definition of "all-inclusive." Other features have likewise been in decline or scrapped altogether, like the daily printed schedule, which used to be placed in visitors' rooms. Some have said on Reddit that the quality of entertainment is worse and that there are fewer shows than before. The reservation feature for these shows has also been removed in favor of a first-come, first-served policy, reports Cruise Hive, which has led to controversy due to long entry lines. In October 2025, the line also made major changes to preset itineraries, causing many passengers to feel frustrated, according to Candid Cruise and Travel. While it's always important to know what to expect if your cruise ship changes the planned itinerary, it can still be stressful.
How other cruise lines ranked in the survey
On the flip side, the No. 1 cruise line reported for overall satisfaction by Consumer Reports was Lindblad Expeditions, a company that partners with National Geographic to visit destinations that are not easily accessible, like the Galapagos Islands or Antarctica. In almost every category, from excursions to value to food, it received high marks. Even though this cruise line was the priciest option on the list, it seems that travelers really might get more for their money. Others high on the list included Windstar Cruises and Viking.
Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't alone at the bottom. Other popular cruises were also ranked low, including Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line, and MSC Cruises. While some of these have historically had a negative reputation, like Carnival, others have been seeing a fall from former grace similar to Norwegian, like Royal Caribbean. Some online commenters have blamed these problems on the industry itself going downhill, but, like Norwegian, the reasons for this might be more complex. For example, many of the itinerary changes that customers complain about have to do with port availability issues, something cruise lines likely do not have any agency over. Whether the trend will continue this way, only time will tell.