Consumer Reports Has Named The Worst Cruise Line For Overall Satisfaction

In an age of limitless vacation choices, picking a cruise to go on is tough. From the outside, so many of them seem to offer the exact same experience: great food, parties, entertainment, visits to some of the coolest ports, and amenities galore. But in January of 2026, Consumer Reports conducted a survey to find out which of the top cruises were the best ... and the worst. Surprisingly, the well-known Norwegian Cruise Line was at the very bottom in terms of customer satisfaction.

The survey had a sample size that makes these ratings hard to ignore. Based on experiences over the last three years, 18,850 respondents were asked to rate 19 cruise lines based on a variety of factors. Some of these factors were price-based, like value per dollar and price transparency; others were about experiences, such as excursions, meals, and entertainment. The ratings also factored in amenities and basic expectations, like cleanliness, cabin quality, and accessibility. According to this report, Norwegian Cruise Line has fallen behind the pack in almost every category.