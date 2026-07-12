Oklahoma City's Family-Friendly Suburb Has Shops, Tasty Eats, Small Town Events, And Easy City Access
The next time you find yourself in Oklahoma, step outside the limits of Oklahoma City proper and explore the vibrant suburb of Mustang, just 17 miles to the southwest. For visitors, especially those with kids in tow, this is a destination well-suited for a day-trip (or an excursion for a meal or event) to add onto a trip to Oklahoma City — or an accessible getaway for city dwellers looking to get out of Dodge and enjoy a slice of suburban fun. And with no shortage of charming community festivals and events, as well as ample shopping and dining opportunities, Mustang has plenty to offer in its own right.
Beloved by residents for its community spirit, safety, parks, and more, this suburban enclave is also situated within the larger Oklahoma City Metro area. With its prime location right at the juncture of State Highway 152 and State Highway 4 and close to Interstate 40, Mustang offers easy proximity to the city, which is less than a 30-minute drive away. Alternatively, if you're flying in, you'll want to arrive at Oklahoma City's Will Rogers International Airport (OKC), which is approximately 20 minutes away from Mustang.
Enjoy Mustang's dining options
Visitors to Mustang have an abundance of food establishments to choose from, spanning a variety of cuisines. One highly rated choice is Yabah Mongolian Grill and Sushi, which one Google reviewer called "the best Mongolian BBQ in Oklahoma." Patrons speak highly of the fresh, delicious fare and exceptional service, with another regular diner recounting that they "have never experienced one bad thing there. They truly go above and beyond." Order a grill bowl or sushi or sashimi, depending on your mood, and don't miss the lunch specials, which are on offer on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
For another tasty meal, head to The Lokal, which serves up "modern Okie cuisine" as well as a thoughtful beverage menu that includes local craft beers. Order up a plate of bison meatloaf, farm-raised catfish, or a classic burger. Otherwise, opt for something lighter like a salad or vegetarian plate. Diners also love the restaurant's unique atmosphere, which is — as one patron explained — "beautifully decorated with authentic Oklahoma decor, creating a cool and unique ambiance. It's clear that they take pride in showcasing the state's charm." If you're with the whole family, pop in on a Monday: Kids eat free on Mondays alongside a purchase of an adult entree. And if, after your time in Mustang, you're eager to learn more about the Native American foodways that have shaped Oklahoma, head into Oklahoma City and book a table at Thirty-Nine Restaurant: a top-rated museum restaurant that honors Indigenous cuisine from award-winning Native chefs.
Go shopping and experience local events in Mustang
Like Oklahoma City's Spanish-influenced arts district, Mustang is a shopping haven. So, once you're fueled up, partake in a bit of shopping (or window-shopping) at one of Mustang's independent retail establishments. The Burlap Buffalo is a great starting point. Billing itself as "redefining small-town shopping with a perfect blend of big-city fashion and hometown warmth," this boutique offers women's apparel as well as homewares, gifts, and even baby, toddler, and kids' items. While reviews are mixed, many shoppers have positive things to say about the cute clothing and gifts. And if combing the racks of vintage items is more your speed, make your way to V Star Vintage and Thriftique. This locally owned shop is notable for its friendly staff and affordable vintage gems that will transport you to times past.
Of course, a visit to Mustang wouldn't be complete without participating in some of this suburb's lively community spirit, which is showcased in its one-of-a-kind small-town events. Mustang is brimming with unique festivals, much like the fellow Oklahoma city of Chickasha. Visitors in September shouldn't miss out on Mustang Western Days, an annual festival held the weekend after Labor Day. This Mustang tradition is a smorgasbord of activities and events, including a parade, pancake breakfast, fun run, car show, chili cook-off, rodeo, live gospel music, and even "best-dressed" contests. This much-awaited yearly shindig sees an estimated 30,000-odd attendees, and transforms Mustang into a hub of Western-inspired festivity for all ages. Can't make it here in September? Fear not: There are plenty of other events on the town's calendar that you can hit up, like June's Thursday Night Cruisers car show.