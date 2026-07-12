Oklahoma City's Family-Friendly Suburb Has Shops, Tasty Eats, Small Town Events, And Easy City Access

The next time you find yourself in Oklahoma, step outside the limits of Oklahoma City proper and explore the vibrant suburb of Mustang, just 17 miles to the southwest. For visitors, especially those with kids in tow, this is a destination well-suited for a day-trip (or an excursion for a meal or event) to add onto a trip to Oklahoma City — or an accessible getaway for city dwellers looking to get out of Dodge and enjoy a slice of suburban fun. And with no shortage of charming community festivals and events, as well as ample shopping and dining opportunities, Mustang has plenty to offer in its own right.

Beloved by residents for its community spirit, safety, parks, and more, this suburban enclave is also situated within the larger Oklahoma City Metro area. With its prime location right at the juncture of State Highway 152 and State Highway 4 and close to Interstate 40, Mustang offers easy proximity to the city, which is less than a 30-minute drive away. Alternatively, if you're flying in, you'll want to arrive at Oklahoma City's Will Rogers International Airport (OKC), which is approximately 20 minutes away from Mustang.