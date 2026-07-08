The Tallest Point In Wyoming Can Be Reached Via A Rigorous, High-Elevation Mountaineering Route

The ascent of Wyoming's highest point is far from a casual walk in the woods. A glacier crossing, hauling gear, and a multiple-day expedition are involved in getting to the top of Gannett Peak. At just over 13,800 feet up in the air, Gannett Peak is taller than any other in Wyoming. It's widely regarded as one of the most rigorous high-point climbs in the country, typically taking three to five days and covering over 50 miles. It's a serious technical undertaking, not a recreational hike. For experienced mountaineers, though, the reward is an unequalled view across the knife-edged ridges of the Wind River Range, rugged glaciers, and crystalline alpine lakes.

Gannett Peak's difficulty is twofold. On one hand, there's the terrain — talus, crevasses, steep snow slopes, stream crossings, and switchbacks are all part of the expedition in a remote corner of Wyoming. To navigate these obstacles, you'll need special equipment like crampons, ice axes, and rope, not to mention a backpack to carry all of it in. The route ends with a technical summit push — a final leg up the steepest part of the peak with roping involved and a bergschrund crossing that the outdoors blogger Shalee Wanders called an "infamous" and "large gaping trench."

On the other hand, there's Gannett Peak's volatile weather. Even in the summer, the weather can be brutal, with intense wind and cold. You might get unpredictable thunderstorms, hail, and snow. All of which is to say, mountaineers need to be prepared for sudden weather changes and have sturdy camping equipment to bear through potential storms. Taken together with the terrain, Gannett Peak is a challenging undertaking that requires extensive preparation and experience.