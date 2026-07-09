The Second-Coldest State After Alaska Is Perfect For Travelers Looking For Cooler Weather And Outdoor Fun

With temperatures across the U.S. and Europe breaking record highs (as reported by the World Meteorological Organization), travelers are rethinking warmer summer travel destinations. Rather than sweltering on crowded beaches or in humid cities, North Dakota offers a refreshing alternative with endless options for outdoor adventures. While it's the second-coldest state in the U.S. by average temperature behind Alaska, summer temperatures are pleasant, with warm, sunny days, cool evenings, and low humidity, making it easy to spend days enjoying the outdoors.

Anglers will be delighted with the summer months in North Dakota, where world-class fishing in state parks can be easily reached from the bigger cities. The state is home to exceptional freshwater fishing, with opportunities to catch walleye, northern pike, salmon, and yellow perch. Each summer, the North Dakota Game and Fish Challenge gives anglers of all experience levels the chance to complete challenges for rewards across the state. Comfortable daytime temperatures make it easy for fishing enthusiasts from around the country to spend hours on the water without the oppressive heat that can shorten fishing trips elsewhere during the peak of summer.

Camping is one of the best ways to leverage the Peace Garden State's mild summer weather. Waiting inside Theodore Roosevelt National Park and any of North Dakota's 14 state parks are hidden camping gems with convenient access to scenic hiking trails, abundant wildlife viewing opportunities, and boating on expansive lakes and winding rivers. Campgrounds range from rustic sites with limited facilities to ones with modern amenities such as showers and RV hookups.