The Second-Coldest State After Alaska Is Perfect For Travelers Looking For Cooler Weather And Outdoor Fun
With temperatures across the U.S. and Europe breaking record highs (as reported by the World Meteorological Organization), travelers are rethinking warmer summer travel destinations. Rather than sweltering on crowded beaches or in humid cities, North Dakota offers a refreshing alternative with endless options for outdoor adventures. While it's the second-coldest state in the U.S. by average temperature behind Alaska, summer temperatures are pleasant, with warm, sunny days, cool evenings, and low humidity, making it easy to spend days enjoying the outdoors.
Anglers will be delighted with the summer months in North Dakota, where world-class fishing in state parks can be easily reached from the bigger cities. The state is home to exceptional freshwater fishing, with opportunities to catch walleye, northern pike, salmon, and yellow perch. Each summer, the North Dakota Game and Fish Challenge gives anglers of all experience levels the chance to complete challenges for rewards across the state. Comfortable daytime temperatures make it easy for fishing enthusiasts from around the country to spend hours on the water without the oppressive heat that can shorten fishing trips elsewhere during the peak of summer.
Camping is one of the best ways to leverage the Peace Garden State's mild summer weather. Waiting inside Theodore Roosevelt National Park and any of North Dakota's 14 state parks are hidden camping gems with convenient access to scenic hiking trails, abundant wildlife viewing opportunities, and boating on expansive lakes and winding rivers. Campgrounds range from rustic sites with limited facilities to ones with modern amenities such as showers and RV hookups.
Weather made for outdoor adventures
North Dakota's summer temperatures make it well-suited to those seeking comfortable outdoor adventures in the sun. Best known for expansive prairies and the rugged Badlands of the west, the state also features underrated lake towns that are perfect for water activities, such as kayaking, swimming, and fishing.
If two-wheeled adventures sound thrilling, North Dakota has a growing network of trails suitable for mountain bikers of all skill levels. Several outfitters throughout the state offer tune-ups and repairs if you bring your own bike, and there is no shortage of affordable rental options. Whether you are venturing off-road or exploring the network of paved trails in the state's major cities, North Dakota's trails are sure to offer breathtaking views set against scenic skies.
The fun doesn't end when the sun sets. North Dakota offers some of the most pristine dark skies in the contiguous United States, and summer is the peak time for extraordinary views of the Milky Way. Several national and state parks in North Dakota allow overnight stays, so you can maximize viewing time without light pollution. The dark skies are celebrated each year in mid-August with the Dakota Nights Astronomy Festival at Theodore Roosevelt National Park, an all-ages event featuring engaging, informative activities that foster a deeper appreciation for astronomy.