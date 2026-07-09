Between Kansas City And The Ozarks Is An Underrated City With A Vibrant Downtown And Scenic Parks

Just an hour's drive outside of Kansas City, you'll reach the town of Warrensburg, a convenient resting stop for road trippers on their way to the scenic drives of the Ozarks. But the charming town deserves more than a pass through. It's a destination in its own right, boasting a vibrant downtown, ample green space, and a handful of 19th-century architectural landmarks worth touring. And with Ozarks-bound commuters often opting for the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia or Osceola's long-standing Cheese Factory along the way, Warrensburg may be one of the most unrushed, underrated stops for avoiding crowds.

The town is also home to the University of Central Missouri, and the local college brings atmosphere to Warrensburg's historic downtown. The close-knit community is felt through walkable clusters of boutiques, cafes, pubs, restaurants, and vintage shops along the popular Pine and Holden Streets, which are the main arteries of the town.

It's also a formidable destination for hikers, runners, bikers, and outdoor enthusiasts with several university-maintained trails and nine parks filled with a wide variety of recreational opportunities, according to the town's official website. Travelers can even enjoy a day on the water at the eight-acre Lions Lake, regularly visited by anglers and birdwatchers eager to experience local wildlife. With so much to do in a town of just over 20,000 residents (via United States Census Bureau), it may be worth a stop the next time you're in west-central Missouri. With the drive from Kansas City International Airport (MCI) being only an hour and a half, it's also a good destination to explore if you're flying into Missouri from interstate.