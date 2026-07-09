Nestled Between Indianapolis And Louisville Is A Quiet And Hilly Nature Preserve With Scenic Views And Trails
Though Indiana has a reputation for flat farmland, the Laura Hare Nature Preserve at Downey Hill showcases a more hilly side in the southern part of the state. The preserve protects a patch of rugged, forested land between Indianapolis and Louisville, making it an easy detour or day trip from either city. The steep, foliage-filled slopes and winding trails carrying visitors along ridgelines make it feel far removed from the city. For hikers, there are several route options varying in length, while wildlife lovers will want to bring some binoculars for a chance at spotting songbirds darting through the trees or box turtles lumbering through leaf litter — noted by the Sycamore Land Trust as inhabitants of this protected habitat.
The Laura Hare Nature Preserve is a particularly appealing spot to explore if you want to venture somewhere outdoors with more peace and quiet than heavily visited parks. Several reviewers on Google noted that the preserve doesn't get too busy. "Typically, there are other hikers or trail runners, but one can go good distances without encountering anyone else," one previous visitor wrote. Another better-known hiking destination, Brown County State Park, also boasts trails and fall foliage in Southern Indiana's hills, but visitors more often report the park having crowds. The Laura Hare Nature Preserve serves as a good alternative, then, if you're looking to explore a similar landscape but with fewer people on the paths.
Enjoy hiking around Laura Hare Nature Preserve at Downey Hill
Located within Brown County, the Laura Hare Nature Preserve's scenery benefits from the county's geological history. According to research from Indiana University, Brown County's hills were shaped over hundreds of millions of years as layers of ancient seabed were lifted and carved out by water. Today, those ancient landforms lend the preserve its views of ridges and ravines, now covered by mesic hardwood forest and meandering creeks — all qualities that make for a pleasantly varied hike.
About 6 miles of trails thread through the Laura Hare Nature Preserve, but it's laid out in segments with different lengths and difficulties. The easiest stretch of the trail runs for 1 mile along an old road. A longer loop totaling close to 5 miles rambles deeper into the preserve and over its hills, bisected by the old road trail. You could do the full loop, or complete just its southern or northern leg, then return via the breezier road trail. A Google reviewer noted that the southern leg involves more up- and downhill climbing, so that could be preferable for hikers who want to get in more exercise. For those looking to add another hike, more trails without crowds lie in the underrated Yellowwood State Forest, about a half-hour drive away.
There's a parking area on the west side of the Laura Hare Nature Preserve off of Valley Branch Road, where you can access the trails. Visitors coming from Indianapolis have a roughly hour-long drive to reach the preserve, while the drive is about 1.5 hours from Louisville. If you're looking for somewhere to stay overnight near the preserve, Nashville, Indiana, is a walkable town with antiques and charm just a 10-minute drive away.