Nestled Between Indianapolis And Louisville Is A Quiet And Hilly Nature Preserve With Scenic Views And Trails

Located within Brown County, the Laura Hare Nature Preserve's scenery benefits from the county's geological history. According to research from Indiana University, Brown County's hills were shaped over hundreds of millions of years as layers of ancient seabed were lifted and carved out by water. Today, those ancient landforms lend the preserve its views of ridges and ravines, now covered by mesic hardwood forest and meandering creeks — all qualities that make for a pleasantly varied hike.

About 6 miles of trails thread through the Laura Hare Nature Preserve, but it's laid out in segments with different lengths and difficulties. The easiest stretch of the trail runs for 1 mile along an old road. A longer loop totaling close to 5 miles rambles deeper into the preserve and over its hills, bisected by the old road trail. You could do the full loop, or complete just its southern or northern leg, then return via the breezier road trail. A Google reviewer noted that the southern leg involves more up- and downhill climbing, so that could be preferable for hikers who want to get in more exercise. For those looking to add another hike, more trails without crowds lie in the underrated Yellowwood State Forest, about a half-hour drive away.

There's a parking area on the west side of the Laura Hare Nature Preserve off of Valley Branch Road, where you can access the trails. Visitors coming from Indianapolis have a roughly hour-long drive to reach the preserve, while the drive is about 1.5 hours from Louisville. If you're looking for somewhere to stay overnight near the preserve, Nashville, Indiana, is a walkable town with antiques and charm just a 10-minute drive away.