Canada's Once-Thriving Industrial Village Is Now A Well-Preserved National Historic Site And Ghost Town

Situated in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region in Canada's eastern province of Quebec lies an abandoned collection of buildings. This peaceful, idyllic settlement on the banks of the Ouiatchouan River is close to a picturesque waterfall (illuminated at night) and surrounded by lush greenery and woodlands. Named Val-Jalbert, it was an industrial village established around a pulp and paper mill in 1901. Unfortunately, as with many settlements that spring up around one particular industry, Val-Jalbert's fortunes were tied to those of the mill — and when it suffered its demise, so, too, did Val-Jalbert. By 1929, the last residents left, officially making it a ghost town.

Today, this open-air museum is open to visitors, and roughly 60,000 descend upon Val-Jalbert annually. From the 90-plus original buildings, around 40 have been painstakingly restored for you to explore, including the old wooden family houses, the general store, and the Saint-Georges de Val-Jalbert convent-school, one of the better-preserved structures on the site. And in 2019, the Historic Village of Val-Jalbert became a National Historic Site for its authenticity. It's one of many once-thriving destinations turned ghost towns that are worth visiting in Canada and is supposedly one of the best-preserved in the country.

As of this writing, admission is around $35 (USD) for adults before taxes, including the cable car ride, which provides excellent views of the surrounding area and Lac Saint-Jean from above. Reduced rates are available for seniors, students, children, and families. You're also welcome to hike up the hill, and the entrance fee sans cable car is about $10.