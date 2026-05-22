9 Once-Thriving Destinations Turned Ghost Towns That Are Still Worth Visiting In Canada Today

Across Canada, former boom towns remain in mountain valleys, forested parks, prairie badlands, and lakeside mining country. The remnants of these towns, some completely abandoned and others nearly empty, remind visitors of the industries that once drew thousands of people into new regions. Some were launched at the height of gold and silver rushes, while others were linked to coal mining, pulp mills, and expanding railways.

For travelers, these places are unique destinations worth visiting, especially among history buffs. The best ones still give visitors a sense of what once made the town thrive. Some are appealing for their original, still-standing relics, while others have been carefully restored, offering added perks like guided tours, educational programming, and even a centuries-old saloon serving up fresh barbecue.

To choose the destinations on this list, we focused on former boom towns, abandoned settlements, and nearly-ghosted communities with documented histories and realistic visitor access. We prioritized places with official tourism information and heritage-site status. The final nine include preserved historic towns, former mining settlements, and quiet places where the population has dwindled and the past seems frozen in time.