Between Atlanta And Birmingham Is A Historic Georgia City With Shops, Tasty Eats, And Gold Rush Roots

As the last of the original 13 English colonies, the Peach State's historical timeline features several milestones, including the 1820s gold rush. While Dahlonega is recognized as the epicenter of Georgia's major gold rush starting in 1828, one "rich village," as its name translates to in Spanish, actually predates it, with purported gold discoveries a few years earlier. Located in Carroll and Douglas counties is the historic city of Villa Rica, where Georgia may have first struck gold. This earned it the nickname "City of Gold," with as many as 19 mining sites. Although its 19th-century gold rush was brief, the community never forgot its heritage, and the Pine Mountain Gold Museum is the place to learn all about its role.

While there's a lot of history to take in at Villa Rica, there are just as many tasty eats. After all, you're in the South, where food is a way of life. From traditional Southern soul food and classic Memphis-style barbecue to diverse international cuisine, the restaurant scene offers a decent range of options. There are a number of local favorites worth trying, with lots of glowing reviews vouching for them. Downtown Villa Rica is where you'll find most of these eateries, along with a variety of shops. While you're exploring the area, pop by some of the consignment stores, clothing boutiques, and antique shops for a little retail therapy.

Villa Rica is situated between Atlanta and Birmingham — the drive from the Alabama city takes around one hour and 50 minutes. Meanwhile, Atlanta is just a short, 35-minute drive away. You can make the trip from Chattanooga, Tennessee, too, which will take you two hours. There are multiple accommodation options available. Opt for a hotel stay at Holiday Inn Express, Quality Inn, or the top-rated Villa Rica BnB, ideal for those planning a romantic getaway.