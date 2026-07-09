One Of New York's 'Best Small Town Main Streets' Resides In This Charming Catskill Mountain Hamlet

Near the New York-Pennsylvania border, the charming hamlet of Callicoon sits in the western Catskills, where the Delaware River, winding creeks, and vibrant seasonal foliage create a picturesque setting. But the scenery isn't the area's only reason to visit. Country Living named Callicoon home to one of the best Main Streets in America, recognizing its walkable downtown, historic architecture, and independently owned businesses.

Historic Dutch Colonial-style buildings frame the walkable street lined with locally owned storefronts and independent boutiques. Places like Callicoon VINTAGE sell unique antique furniture, while Ragtime Clothing Exchange thrifts second-hand fashion. Along the same path, you'll find casual farm-to-table cafés like The Kitchen Table Cafe, or fancy sit-down meals at the Black Walnut. The latter also operates as a mercantile, stocked with locally sourced goods, adjacent to its chic lounge and dining room.

Rather than relying on chain businesses, Callicoon's downtown has preserved the mom-and-pop spirit and character. It's the kind of place where locals know the owners on a first-name basis, which makes the strip feel more like home than a bustling tourist center. The surrounding scenery in the Catskills is just an added bonus as to why it's one of the most favorable hamlets in the U.S.