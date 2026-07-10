Colorado's Community With A Hilariously Peculiar Name Is A Quaint Spot With A Rocky Mountain Backdrop

Imagine driving — or even better, riding a horse — through eastern Colorado's endless, arid plains. Suddenly, like a mirage in the desert, a wall of mountains appears, jutting out of the horizon, rolling brown and green hills backed by jagged snowcapped peaks. These are the foothills of Colorado's Front Range mountains: the gateway to the state's alpine interior and a striking backdrop for all those lucky enough to live nearby. A jumble of towns and cities is scattered along this north-south line: the shining city of Denver and the buzzing college town of Boulder, along with tiny rural communities like Hygiene, home to only a few hundred residents.

Many may chuckle about this community's peculiar name — Hygiene? It traces back to the late 1800s, when a three-story house with 35 beds and a solarium known as the Hygiene Home operated here, one of many tuberculosis sanatoriums in the state. At the Hygiene Home, founder Dr. Jacob S. Flory administered natural treatments to his live-in patients. He also provided them with nutritious food and a clean, restful environment to support their recovery from the devastating illness — one of the leading causes of death in the early 1900s. Eventually, the home was converted into a hotel before it was torn down in 1926.

The Hygiene of today may be missing its sanatorium, but it continues to offer a restful, restorative environment for both residents and visitors. It's set on the plains, amongst sparkling ponds and reservoirs,around 5 miles west of downtown Longmont.Speaking of hygiene, Longmont is said to be one of Colorado's cleanest towns.