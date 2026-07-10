Colorado's Community With A Hilariously Peculiar Name Is A Quaint Spot With A Rocky Mountain Backdrop
Imagine driving — or even better, riding a horse — through eastern Colorado's endless, arid plains. Suddenly, like a mirage in the desert, a wall of mountains appears, jutting out of the horizon, rolling brown and green hills backed by jagged snowcapped peaks. These are the foothills of Colorado's Front Range mountains: the gateway to the state's alpine interior and a striking backdrop for all those lucky enough to live nearby. A jumble of towns and cities is scattered along this north-south line: the shining city of Denver and the buzzing college town of Boulder, along with tiny rural communities like Hygiene, home to only a few hundred residents.
Many may chuckle about this community's peculiar name — Hygiene? It traces back to the late 1800s, when a three-story house with 35 beds and a solarium known as the Hygiene Home operated here, one of many tuberculosis sanatoriums in the state. At the Hygiene Home, founder Dr. Jacob S. Flory administered natural treatments to his live-in patients. He also provided them with nutritious food and a clean, restful environment to support their recovery from the devastating illness — one of the leading causes of death in the early 1900s. Eventually, the home was converted into a hotel before it was torn down in 1926.
The Hygiene of today may be missing its sanatorium, but it continues to offer a restful, restorative environment for both residents and visitors. It's set on the plains, amongst sparkling ponds and reservoirs,around 5 miles west of downtown Longmont.Speaking of hygiene, Longmont is said to be one of Colorado's cleanest towns.
Discovering Hygiene's quaint cafes and shops
For a small community, Hygiene has an impressive collection of cafes and shops boasting glowing reviews on Google. These are all clustered right around the intersection of North 75th Street and Hygiene Road, making it easy to get around. If you arrive in Hygiene by bicycle, as many do, and you've worked up an appetite, head to The Mountain Fountain, a popular stopover for cyclists. Here, you can fill up on gluten-free baked goods along with soups, salads, and made-to-order sandwiches made with locally and sustainably sourced vegetables and meats. This is the place to be if you're craving a delicious coffee and a thick slice of quiche or organic fruit pie to enjoy in a cozy, welcoming setting. "Charming and surprising cafe with a Prairie to Mountain vibe!" wrote one Google reviewer.
European-style Cafe Fritz, boasts a Google rating of 4.8 across more than 100 reviews. It serves coffees and baked goods with gluten-free options and creative twists (chocolate miso cake sounds intriguing), as well as savory dishes like omelets and sandwiches. Along with the popular cafes are some highly rated shops, like the Red Door Arts and More (4.9 across 20 Google reviews), where you can find paintings and pottery along with other handmade bits and bobs. Another highly rated store (4.8 on Google across 25 reviews) is Low Rider, which houses a delightful assortment of antiques and other vintage items. "I love this little fun and funky owner owned, high end shop full of the most amazing and unusual things of all sorts ... A must stop if you are in the area," wrote one Google reviewer.
Explore Hygiene's open space for the best Rocky Mountain views
The best way to experience Hygiene's beautiful natural scenery is to head to the free park,Pella Crossing, which is just south of the main intersection. Here, you can take in scenic views of the mountains, wetlands, and several small lakes. This could be a great spot for photography enthusiasts, particularly at sunrise and sunset when the colors around the mountains are amplified. Pella Crossing is also a haven for wildlife such as beavers, muskrats, bats, deer, red foxes, and many kinds of birds.
If you feel like strolling, the Marlatt Trail is an easy 1-mile loop that encircles Heron Lake and Sunset Pond, while the Braly Trail is a 1.8-mile loop that weaves between Dragonfly Pond, Poplar Pond, and Clearwater Pond. You can also connect the two loops for a longer adventure. These flat dirt and gravel trails are suitable for hiking, jogging, and walking with your leashed dog. Other things to do in the park include picnicking and fishing for bluegill, black crappie, channel catfish, yellow perch, and largemouth and smallmouth bass.
Looking for local accommodations? Plenty of options are nearby in Longmont, just down the road. If you're continuing west toward the mountains from Hygiene, accommodations are also available in Lyons, a Colorado community that combines small-town charm with red sandstone and big adventure. For example, the A-Lodge Lyons offers rustic rooms right in downtown Lyons across from the Oskar Blues Brewery, 6 miles west of Hygiene.