Georgia's Underrated City Is A Savannah Suburb With Shopping, Exceptional Eats, And Unique Attractions

Savannah, Georgia, is a memorable destination for architecture and paranormal enthusiasts. However, travelers looking to do some serious shopping and further savor the area's culinary delights should set their sights on nearby Pooler. This underrated Georgia city is about a 20-minute drive away from Savannah's North Historic District via Interstate 16 and Interstate 95. Often overshadowed by neighboring Savannah, Pooler offers enough shopping, dining, and attractions to warrant a trip of its own. The Savannah suburb is primarily a residential hub, with one reviewer on Niche writing, "After a long day out exploring and enjoying the wonderful things that Savannah has to offer, it's nothing like getting away from it all and back in Pooler."

But don't let its quiet, laid-back atmosphere fool you. As others explain, Pooler is packed with things to do. The city is home to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, an esteemed military attraction. Visitors can also browse local boutiques like Hello Retail Therapy. Described by a Google reviewer as a "beautifully curated gift shop with so many amazing products to choose from," the shop carries everything from gourmet foodstuffs to Jellycat toys. For chill vibes, head to Nourish, a small business that offers handmade soap and skincare products made with clean ingredients – think of it as a local version of Lush.

Pooler is perhaps better known for the Tanger Outlets Savannah. Spanning more than 460,000 square feet, this palm tree-lined outdoor shopping center is located off Interstate 95. It features dozens of stores, many of which offer discounts and frequent sales, including the Nike Factory Store and Levi's Outlet. Given that Tanger Outlets Savannah is an outdoor venue, Google reviewers recommend planning around the weather. Temperatures in Pooler are often warm, with average winter daytime highs generally reaching the 60s Fahrenheit.