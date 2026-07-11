Georgia's Underrated City Is A Savannah Suburb With Shopping, Exceptional Eats, And Unique Attractions
Savannah, Georgia, is a memorable destination for architecture and paranormal enthusiasts. However, travelers looking to do some serious shopping and further savor the area's culinary delights should set their sights on nearby Pooler. This underrated Georgia city is about a 20-minute drive away from Savannah's North Historic District via Interstate 16 and Interstate 95. Often overshadowed by neighboring Savannah, Pooler offers enough shopping, dining, and attractions to warrant a trip of its own. The Savannah suburb is primarily a residential hub, with one reviewer on Niche writing, "After a long day out exploring and enjoying the wonderful things that Savannah has to offer, it's nothing like getting away from it all and back in Pooler."
But don't let its quiet, laid-back atmosphere fool you. As others explain, Pooler is packed with things to do. The city is home to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, an esteemed military attraction. Visitors can also browse local boutiques like Hello Retail Therapy. Described by a Google reviewer as a "beautifully curated gift shop with so many amazing products to choose from," the shop carries everything from gourmet foodstuffs to Jellycat toys. For chill vibes, head to Nourish, a small business that offers handmade soap and skincare products made with clean ingredients – think of it as a local version of Lush.
Pooler is perhaps better known for the Tanger Outlets Savannah. Spanning more than 460,000 square feet, this palm tree-lined outdoor shopping center is located off Interstate 95. It features dozens of stores, many of which offer discounts and frequent sales, including the Nike Factory Store and Levi's Outlet. Given that Tanger Outlets Savannah is an outdoor venue, Google reviewers recommend planning around the weather. Temperatures in Pooler are often warm, with average winter daytime highs generally reaching the 60s Fahrenheit.
Experience Pooler's dining scene
Tanger Outlets Savannah has a handful of eateries, including big-name chains like Texas Roadhouse. The shopping center also periodically hosts Foodees Fest, a free 3-day weekend event featuring a rotating lineup of food trucks and vendors. Still, visitors shouldn't overlook Pooler's local restaurants. The Crown and Anchor is an elegant pub with stained glass windows that make it feel as though you've traveled across the pond.
This establishment has a full menu of British and European fare, and its website says dishes are made from scratch. Items include Coq au Vin Blanc Pie, described by a Yelp user as "the BEST I have ever had!!" adding that "huge chunks of white meat chicken in a beautiful white wine sauce with mushrooms." The Crown and Anchor is also known for its fish and chips, while Flat Top Grill Pooler is another standout for seafood. This no-frills spot, located in a strip mall, is rated 4.9 stars out of more than 300 reviews on Google.
The grilled fish is a crowd favorite, with one diner writing that their snapper was, "not greasy at all, not smothered in butter, just a light coating of flavor and cooked perfectly." Many reviewers also praise the free chocolate chip cookie given for dessert. Etang Asian Bistro, another favorite among Google reviewers, is a bright modern space known for its soup dumplings. While Savannah, Georgia's oldest city, is a walkable gem with Southern food, Pooler's food scene offers a variety of cuisines and dining atmospheres.
Immerse yourself in history, movies, and more in Pooler, Georgia
Don't forget to add Pooler's attractions to your itinerary. According to Visit Savannah, the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is the only institution of its kind. The Eighth Air Force was activated in Savannah and played a pivotal role in World War II. Today, the museum chronicles its origins, experiences, and sacrifices through exhibits featuring personal items and restored aircraft. Additionally, there's a Memorial Garden where visitors can pay their respects to fallen service members.
The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is closed on Mondays, and tickets can be purchased online. Not a history enthusiast? Movie buffs should head to Royal Cinemas, home to the world's tallest IMAX screen. Boasting a 101-foot screen, a reviewer on Google explained, "There was so much depth! This was a great experience and worth the drive." Pooler also has plenty of family-friendly attractions, including Fun Zone, an old-school entertainment center with go-karts and mini-golf.
Another advantage for travelers is Pooler's location next to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV). Accommodations like the Drury Plaza Hotel Savannah Pooler, rated 4.8 stars on Tripadvisor, provide convenient access to SAV, while also sitting close to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. Pooler is just one of several worthwhile destinations near Savannah. You can reach both Isle of Hope, a moss-draped Georgia island town, and Richmond Hill, a serene escape with historic sites and art galleries, in under 30 minutes from the Hostess City of the South.