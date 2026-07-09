Under Two Hours From Toronto Is Canada's Charming Town With Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Historic Downtown

With the great metropolis of Toronto standing as the largest city in Canada, the thought of escaping the concrete jungle into Ontario's southeastern countryside is a very reasonable thought. If you're looking to slow your pace, and enjoy the rural charm of closely-knit communities where one feels at home, the region between Lake Ontario and Lake Huron is rife with them. Sitting under a two-hour drive north of Toronto, you will find Orangeville, a town as inviting as its name.

Any visit should start at Orangeville's well-kept and historic downtown. With the birth of the town really beginning to take form in the 1840's through the pioneering efforts of Orange Lawrence, after whom the town took the name, Orangeville has a vibrant, and well-maintained connection to its beginnings. The epicentre of the town's community can be found on Broadway Street. Cozily hugged by traditional 3-storied heritage brick buildings, one can notice the thriving independent businesses of all varieties. If you're starting early in the day after your drive, kicking off your visit with a coffee is the natural thing to do. Mochaberry Coffee, located on 177 Broadway Street, has been roasting and serving its community since 2004. The staff is known for its friendly nature, and there's no shortage of delicious cafe bites, as per Google's reviews.

You will find downtown Orangeville to be rich in heritage. Broadway's three medians cut the street down the middle, using statues and features to narrate the town's history as you explore the street's shops and restaurants. Other noteworthy landmarks that help define the town's character include the town hall, the public library, and a unique collection of public art in the form of sculptures carved out of dead trees.