Under Two Hours From Toronto Is Canada's Charming Town With Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Historic Downtown
With the great metropolis of Toronto standing as the largest city in Canada, the thought of escaping the concrete jungle into Ontario's southeastern countryside is a very reasonable thought. If you're looking to slow your pace, and enjoy the rural charm of closely-knit communities where one feels at home, the region between Lake Ontario and Lake Huron is rife with them. Sitting under a two-hour drive north of Toronto, you will find Orangeville, a town as inviting as its name.
Any visit should start at Orangeville's well-kept and historic downtown. With the birth of the town really beginning to take form in the 1840's through the pioneering efforts of Orange Lawrence, after whom the town took the name, Orangeville has a vibrant, and well-maintained connection to its beginnings. The epicentre of the town's community can be found on Broadway Street. Cozily hugged by traditional 3-storied heritage brick buildings, one can notice the thriving independent businesses of all varieties. If you're starting early in the day after your drive, kicking off your visit with a coffee is the natural thing to do. Mochaberry Coffee, located on 177 Broadway Street, has been roasting and serving its community since 2004. The staff is known for its friendly nature, and there's no shortage of delicious cafe bites, as per Google's reviews.
You will find downtown Orangeville to be rich in heritage. Broadway's three medians cut the street down the middle, using statues and features to narrate the town's history as you explore the street's shops and restaurants. Other noteworthy landmarks that help define the town's character include the town hall, the public library, and a unique collection of public art in the form of sculptures carved out of dead trees.
Orangeville is a small town with no shortage of unique retail
For a humble town of only 30,000 inhabitants, Orangeville is buzzing with independent retailers. Occupying the first place in employment sectors, you'll find businesses ranging from diners to art galleries. Artists often seek the serenity of nature and a slower pace of life. Towns outside of Toronto have welcomed many, places like Kleinburg, a charming village known for its galleries and trails. Accordingly, the 1990s saw many artists move into the town of Orangeville, and add color to the community's fabric as can be found in Dragonfly Arts on Broadway.
Located on 189 Broadway Street, this welcoming atelier houses artwork, pottery, and jewelry made by over 200 Canadian artists, most of them local. Dragonfly's warm wooden interior is wonderfully curated, and a great place to pick out a souvenir to remember your day trip. Nearby on 185 Broadway Street you can also find Pear Home, a unique store full of novelties known for their popular scented sachets, home decor, and wearable accessories.
There is an irrefutable charm to be found in a second hand book store in a small town, and Reader's Choice has done exactly that for over 20 years in Orangeville. One never knows what hidden treasures you may find when passing through a used bookstore outside a large city. Not only does Reader's Choice cover all genres, their website also has a handy "day planner" section offering tips and directions to Orangeville's highlights and fun recreation in the surrounding county. Walk a few doors down, and you can satisfy your thrill for thrift diving at Seconds Count, a place many locals praise for quality pieces and rare finds ranging from glassware to dresses. Additionally, they donate their profits to the local hospital.
Good food and good sights in historic Orangeville
Toronto's surrounding towns are known for fostering a budding culinary scene, such as historic neighboring Bolton and its tasty eats. So once you've worked up a healthy appetite in Orangeville, take care of your hunger at Greystones Restaurant. Housed in a beautiful stone building built in 1852, this heritage site has been a place of hospitality since its inception, starting out as a tavern. With over 800 reviews and 4.7 stars on Google, this local establishment offers an upscale experience without fussiness. Reservations are recommended, along with their coconut cream pie. Their cafe section, however, welcomes walk-ins.
If you're looking for a simpler yet equally delicious alternative, the Bluebird Cafe and Grill is the place to be. They boast a 4.8 rating over 2,000 reviews on Google. Their pride and joy are their wood-fired pizzas, Angus Beef, and seafood. Having been open since 1982, the restaurant is a favorite amongst locals.
For good digestion, a walk along the historic downtown is recommended. As fire was a common hazard in the 1800s, a bylaw was passed requiring business buildings to have exterior walls of brick. Accordingly, Orangeville's heritage brick buildings date back to 1875. You can admire the Italianate Orangeville Town Hall from 1875, the Westminster United Church on 247 Broadway built four years later, and the Dufferin County Court House, built in 1880, located on 10 Louisa Street. Should you be heading farther north in search of a greener adventure outside the city, Orangeville is on the way to Bruce Peninsula, which might be the one of the best kept secret summer vacation spots in North America.