Canada's Road Trip Along A Canal Crosses Ontario's Most Scenic Lakes, Towns, And Historic Sites
As the second-biggest province in Canada, Ontario has plenty to offer when it comes to historical and natural adventures. Visitors don't have to go far to find worthwhile nature and history — in fact, one of Canada's 22 UNESCO World Heritage locations is located right in Southeastern Ontario. Linking the capital city of Ottawa to Kingston, on the shores of Lake Ontario, the Rideau Canal is an architectural jewel, being the best-preserved slackwater canal in North America and the continent's only 19th-century-built canal to remain fully operational, thus granting it UNESCO status. The best way to check out the historic sites and towns, as well as the magnificent water views, is by embarking on a road trip following the Rideau Heritage Route along the canal.
Measuring just over 125 miles in total length, the route offers several opportunities to stop along the way. Visitors who enjoy mountains and lakeside trails will want to stop in Smiths Falls, Rock Dunder, and Westport, while history buffs can check out the Bytown Museum in Ottawa, right on the canal, before driving to the Victorian town of Merrickville, filled with art shops. There are several historical cottages, inns, and hotels servicing stops along the trip, as well as camping opportunities at the main provincial parks in the area, including provincial parks like Rideau River and Murphys Point.
The Rideau Canal winds by Ontario's scenic lakes
Drivers can choose whether to take the trip north to south (with Kingston as the destination) or vice versa, saving Ottawa's urban comforts and architecture for last. The road trip itself can take two to three days with efficient planning and focusing on the main spots. That said, there are enough towns and places of interest for lingering visitors who want to extend their journey. In fact, while most towns along the Rideau Canal are small and easily checked out in half a day, there are plenty of natural areas to explore.
As the most lake-filled country in the world, Canada is no stranger to waterfront vacations, and the southern half of the route reflects the wealth of outdoor and water activities available. Famous for its varied fishing opportunities, Big Rideau Lake is the largest along the Rideau Canal, less than an hour from Merrickville. Sometimes called "Canada's most beautiful village," Merrickville's Victorian streets, museums, and access to nature make Merrickville a popular stop along the canal.
The 4,500-acre Newboro Lake is popular for boating, swimming, and fishing. As a result, there are a host of cottages right along the lake, where visitors can stay overnight. Newboro Lake is located south of Newboro town, 15 miles from Westport, a charming village at the foot of the mountain. Visitors can stop at the local Scheuermann Vineyards and Winery, a good option for an evening of tasting specialty white wines with a rustic pizza dinner, and a great place to take a break near the midway point of the trip.
The Rideau Canal is filled with storybook towns and historic sites
While a road trip along the Rideau Canal may not be among the world's most scenic, such as the Icefields Parkway, linking two of Canada's best national parks, it has plenty of historic sightseeing on offer. The canal was built following the War of 1812, when British troops, worried about their supply ships being attacked on the American border on the St. Lawrence River, built the canal as an alternative military and strategic waterway. Though the conflict was over by the time the canal was finished in 1832, its impressive structure remained, and the Rideau Canal was eventually transformed from a trading channel into a recreational boat hub. This wealth of history is reflected in the many towns it crosses.
A seemingly unassuming town like Smiths Falls, with its walkable downtown, shops, and museums, is dedicated to its history and heritage, some of which is linked to the canal. Continuing the road trip farther south, the storybook town of Chaffey's Lock is named after the hand-operated canal lock (of which there are 45 in total). Here, you can visit the Lockmaster's House Museum, built in 1844, to learn more about the building and its historical context. You can also spend a restful afternoon eating ice cream at the historic, terraced restaurant, The Opinicon (pictured).
Travelers who want to pause the drive to explore their natural surroundings can stop in Rock Dunder Nature Reserve, where they can hike along the nearly 5 miles of natural trails and enjoy views of the smooth boulders and woodlands. Kingston Mills is the last town before reaching Kingston. One of the 24 lockstations along the canal, the town is home to the historic Lockmaster's House, also known as the Anglin Centre.