Canada's Road Trip Along A Canal Crosses Ontario's Most Scenic Lakes, Towns, And Historic Sites

While a road trip along the Rideau Canal may not be among the world's most scenic, such as the Icefields Parkway, linking two of Canada's best national parks, it has plenty of historic sightseeing on offer. The canal was built following the War of 1812, when British troops, worried about their supply ships being attacked on the American border on the St. Lawrence River, built the canal as an alternative military and strategic waterway. Though the conflict was over by the time the canal was finished in 1832, its impressive structure remained, and the Rideau Canal was eventually transformed from a trading channel into a recreational boat hub. This wealth of history is reflected in the many towns it crosses.

A seemingly unassuming town like Smiths Falls, with its walkable downtown, shops, and museums, is dedicated to its history and heritage, some of which is linked to the canal. Continuing the road trip farther south, the storybook town of Chaffey's Lock is named after the hand-operated canal lock (of which there are 45 in total). Here, you can visit the Lockmaster's House Museum, built in 1844, to learn more about the building and its historical context. You can also spend a restful afternoon eating ice cream at the historic, terraced restaurant, The Opinicon (pictured).

Travelers who want to pause the drive to explore their natural surroundings can stop in Rock Dunder Nature Reserve, where they can hike along the nearly 5 miles of natural trails and enjoy views of the smooth boulders and woodlands. Kingston Mills is the last town before reaching Kingston. One of the 24 lockstations along the canal, the town is home to the historic Lockmaster's House, also known as the Anglin Centre.