Canada's Underrated City Is A Fraser Valley Hub With Berry Farms, Mountain Views, And Local Markets

British Columbia is known for its mix of vibrant cities and gorgeous natural attractions, but while places like Vancouver dominate the province's fast-paced side, it isn't difficult to find yourself in a bucolic, countryside setting. That's especially true when it comes to charming enclaves like Abbotsford, known for its fantastic mix of berry farms, mountain views, and local markets.

While this is a city of almost 180,000 residents, one of Abbotsford's biggest draws is its position in British Columbia's scenic Fraser Valley, whose rich soil and moderate climate have even granted Abbotsford the title of the "Agricultural Capital of Canada". This is British Columbia's largest municipality by area, and over 70% of its land belongs to the Agricultural Land Reserve. Outdoor lovers will also be happy to learn that the city is surrounded by mountains and farmland, with berries, in particular, being among the most popular crops. Those who don't feel like picking their own fruit can sample Abbotsford's agricultural bounty at one of the local markets or farm-to-table restaurants.

Another perk of choosing the Fraser Valley getaway as your next destination is that getting here is easy. Highway 1, also known as the Trans-Canada Highway, runs straight through the heart of town, making it possible to reach the town of Surrey in less than 45 minutes and Vancouver in around an hour. Abbotsford even has its own international airport located a little over 10 minutes outside of town, while Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is just 50 miles away.