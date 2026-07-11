Canada's Underrated City Is A Fraser Valley Hub With Berry Farms, Mountain Views, And Local Markets
British Columbia is known for its mix of vibrant cities and gorgeous natural attractions, but while places like Vancouver dominate the province's fast-paced side, it isn't difficult to find yourself in a bucolic, countryside setting. That's especially true when it comes to charming enclaves like Abbotsford, known for its fantastic mix of berry farms, mountain views, and local markets.
While this is a city of almost 180,000 residents, one of Abbotsford's biggest draws is its position in British Columbia's scenic Fraser Valley, whose rich soil and moderate climate have even granted Abbotsford the title of the "Agricultural Capital of Canada". This is British Columbia's largest municipality by area, and over 70% of its land belongs to the Agricultural Land Reserve. Outdoor lovers will also be happy to learn that the city is surrounded by mountains and farmland, with berries, in particular, being among the most popular crops. Those who don't feel like picking their own fruit can sample Abbotsford's agricultural bounty at one of the local markets or farm-to-table restaurants.
Another perk of choosing the Fraser Valley getaway as your next destination is that getting here is easy. Highway 1, also known as the Trans-Canada Highway, runs straight through the heart of town, making it possible to reach the town of Surrey in less than 45 minutes and Vancouver in around an hour. Abbotsford even has its own international airport located a little over 10 minutes outside of town, while Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is just 50 miles away.
Berry farms in Abbotsford, British Columbia
Nearby Chilliwack might be known as Canada's "Soul of the Fraser Valley" with mountains, shops, and outdoor fun, but Abbotsford's collection of outdoor attractions is nothing to scoff at, either. Thanks to its fertile soil, Abbotsford is a prime berry-growing region, even gaining the nickname of the "Berry Capital of Canada." The city houses an impressive collection of berry farms, and you'll find dozens of them scattered in and around Abbotsford.
Stop by Willems Berry Farm, a family-owned business that's been operating for decades and is consistently praised by visitors for its price-to-quality ratio. The berries are described as well-cared for and easy to pick, and there's a strong focus on blueberries and raspberries. Strawberry lovers, on the other hand, can prioritize a place like Bumbleberry Farms. You'll want to get here as early in the summer as possible, but if you can't make it, their thornless blackberry field is at its peak a bit later in the season. They also offer soft serve ice cream every day, and the site is described as clean and organized by Google reviewers. Maan Farms is another local attraction known for its "berry days", special events that feature festivities complete with fresh treats and entertainment.
Visitors will also find panoramic mountain scenery to complement their berry picking adventures. Mount Baker is one of the easiest to spot from some of the city's vantage points, including Bumbleberry Farms, although Abby Lookout also offers a wonderful perspective. The hike here can be challenging, but you'll get some fantastic Mount Baker views. Eagle Mountain Park is also known for its beautiful valley and mountain landscapes, especially at sunrise.
Local markets in Abbotsford, British Columbia
Once you've decided that Abbotsford is going to be your next destination and have read through the 10 unwritten rules you should know before visiting Canada, it's time to deepen your research. While the city is gaining in popularity, its visitor numbers are still nowhere near those of nearby Vancouver. Considering the range of attractions you'll find here, Abbotsford remains an underrated British Columbia gem.
The city has an impressive local market culture. It serves as an important commercial hub for the Fraser Valley, and even the day-to-day shopping experiences showcase that. Abbotsford Farm & Country Market is one of the must-sees for visitors. Usually operating between late spring and late fall, this is a place where you can support dozens of local vendors selling everything from fresh produce and cheese to leather and embroidery. It's a great spot to find locally-grown or handmade goods, with visitors praising the overall quality and service in Google reviews. Other similar places to shop include Lepp Farm Market, known for its friendly atmosphere and great eats, and Neufeld Farm Market, which boasts over a thousand stellar reviews on Google and whose specialties include Canadian steak and wild sockeye salmon. They also have a berry barn and offer an ever-changing array of weekly specials.
Another way to enjoy the local flavors is to take advantage of the city's over 200 eateries, specifically the farm-to-table experiences. Restaurant 62, for example, is praised for its modern ambiance and fresh ingredients, while The Table Bistro is complimented on its reasonable prices and cozy patio seating. If you haven't had enough of British Columbia's gorgeous scenery, head 15 minutes away to Mission, a scenic gem with lakes, a historic downtown, and forest parks.