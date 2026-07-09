3 Spanish Restaurant Rules American Tourists Break Within The First 10 Minutes

Super-attentive customer service might be the standard in the U.S., but to Europeans, the friendly attention of the waitstaff is likely to feel more intrusive than welcoming, so don't expect workers in Spanish restaurants to provide the same kind of "service with a smile." Not only do local diners not expect chatty waitstaff, but they're also not usually tipping either, so waitstaff doesn't have to worry about leaving a good impression in quite the same way as in the U.S. As such, if tip fatigue has you down, Spain is one place where gratuities are not expected.

What you'll get in Spain is service that might feel impersonal, yet is just professional, compared to what you might experience in the U.S. Be prepared for minimal interaction with the waitstaff and know you'll have to be the one to get their attention if you need something. You also shouldn't expect anyone to come by and see how your food tastes. You're not being snubbed or insulted — this is just Spain's cultural standard that differs and happens to lean in the hands-off direction. This includes bringing the check to your table when you're done eating. When it's time to pay for your meal, get your waitstaff's attention and ask for the check — that's the cue they'll need to get things moving. But it's best not to be in a rush to get your check, either: Leaving right after you finish your food isn't standard practice in Spain.