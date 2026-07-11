Sandwiched Between Columbus And The West Virginia Border Is Ohio's Wildlife Haven For Hiking And Fishing

Ohio is known as a manufacturing hub, with major industrial centers in cities like Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, and Akron. But you'll also find plenty of nature in the Buckeye State, in the form of state parks, forests, and preserves. Many of these are located in southern and eastern Ohio, away from busy factories. Among them is Cooper Hollow Wildlife Area, vast a refuge with diverse habitats and quiet walking trails in the southeast corner of the state.

Cooper Hollow Wildlife Area is about 85 miles from Columbus – a lively city with unique dining and an artsy aura – and 25 miles shy of the West Virginia border. The rolling hills in this region of Ohio were once covered in lush forests. But in the 19th century, the soaring oak, elm, and Virginia pine trees were cut down for farming and production for the iron industry. A large portion of the land was purchased by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in 1953, with the intention of preserving forests and restoring wildlife in the area.

Cooper Hollow Wildlife Area covers more than 5,700 acres, open to the public for hiking, birding, fishing, and hunting. Visitors can also see remnants of the Madison iron furnace, which operated until the late 19th century. Admission to Cooper Hollow Wildlife Area is free, but a fee is required to use the on-site shooting range.