Just West Of Chicago Is A Growing Suburb With River Views, Outdoor Adventure, And Cozy Dining

Starting in Wisconsin, the Fox River flows through charming villages with scenic parks, before crossing into Illinois and its Chicago suburbs with dynamic downtowns. Eventually, it goes right through the center of Yorkville. If you want to explore its banks, head down to the Bicentennial Riverfront Park for a picnic or a stroll. Walking along the riverbank, you will have a view of the Glenn Palmer Dam, and there is also a playground area for children. You can fish in the river for bass, carp, and catfish. There are gear rental spots situated along the river if you don't want to travel with your own. If you're an adrenaline junkie, there's even a whitewater course where you can try your hand at rafting.

The Bicentennial Riverfront Park is a local community hub, and — if you go at the right time of year — you might stumble upon a fun event. There is a local farmers market, which shows off the best of Illinois' produce throughout the summer months, and a country music festival, with food and family fun in July.

Once you've tuckered yourself out exploring, there are loads of local eats in Yorkville. Fox Republic Brewing Co. is a well-loved local staple right next to the water, with craft beers and outdoor seating. It's got a menu that includes pizzas, stuffed pretzels, and cookies. There are also burger bars and steakhouses in the city, but one particularly highly-rated restaurant on Google is a Vietnamese joint, Pho 89. It has an extensive menu of noodles, soups, salads, and rolls, and it can cater for various dietary requirements. For a post-dinner sweet treat, grab an ice-cream by the river at Foxy's Ice Cream. Visitors love the wide range of flavors and huge scoops, and it has won national awards.