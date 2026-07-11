Between Columbus And Pittsburgh Is A Picturesque Village With River Trails And A Quirky Landmark
Many small Ohio towns grew around a single industry, but Dresden's story is arguably the most unique. It wasn't mining or the railroad that put this town on the map. Instead, Dresden's claim to fame is more homey: wooden baskets, specifically the hand-woven ones made by the Longaberger Basket Company. Founder J.W. Longaberger started making baskets in 1919 and bought the Dresden Basket Factory in the 1930s. Eventually, his son, Dave, grew it into the largest handmade basket manufacturer in America. At its height, the Longaberger Company employed around 8,000 people, significantly higher than Dresden's current population of around 1,600.
The Longaberger Company closed in 2018, but it's left a lasting mark. Every July, Dresden hosts America's Basket Festival, a free event celebrating its basket-making tradition with live music, local vendors, and activities like Build a Basket and Paint a Basket workshops. Dresden's basket-weaving past has also left behind two one-of-a-kind landmarks. At the corner of E. 5th Street and Main Street in downtown Dresden, you can see the World's Largest Basket, a 23-foot-tall replica of the Longaberger Market Basket that was built in 1980 and has held the official Guinness World Record since 1990. About 25 miles west of town is the old Longaberger headquarters, a seven-story building shaped like — you guessed it — a basket. While it's currently vacant, visitors are welcome to stop by and snap pictures of the outside.
Dresden is about an hour east of Columbus, or roughly 2.5 hours west of Pittsburgh, and either city works as a transportation hub. And there's more to see here than quirky basket-themed attractions. This village along the Muskingum River makes a charming home base for exploring the surrounding natural areas, with a historic downtown and a variety of local businesses to enjoy while you're there.
The beautiful village of Dresden
Similar to nearby towns like the unsung artsy city of Zanesville or the nature-focused escape of Nashport, Dresden combines access to the outdoors with a laid-back atmosphere and fascinating local history. The town was laid out in 1817, and there are still several 19th-century buildings that recall these early years. The best-known is Prospect Place, an 1850s historic mansion located just north of downtown that was once an Underground Railroad station. You can learn more about this history on weekend afternoons, when it's open for tours.
Along the streets of Dresden's compact downtown, you'll see well-maintained historic buildings like The Captain's House and the Old Union School. Many of the picturesque old homes along Main Street are today occupied by independent shops. Spots like Smore Baskets, The Patio Shops of Dresden, and Dresden's Baskets & More still sell Longaberger baskets, along with other gifts and home décor. Tucked between them are local restaurants like The Warehouse, which combines rustic décor with classic American cuisine that includes onion rings and burgers. One Yelp reviewer "could not believe the flavor" of the buttermilk chicken sandwich, adding "the fries were perfect" and her kids "said it was the most delicious burger they'd ever eaten."
If you want to really get immersed in Dresden's culture and history, you can stay at one of its historic bed and breakfasts. The Inn at Dresden was once the home of Dave Longaberger and overlooks the town from a hilltop, offering guests sweeping views along with 10 elegant guest rooms. Another option is The Pines of Dresden, which occupies a restored 1830s home with a garden where guests can sit in the gazebo to enjoy the pastoral ambiance.
Dresden's outdoor adventures
Dresden is on the west bank of the Muskingum River, and you can get on the water using the boat ramp in Dresden River Park. The park is underneath the historic Dresden Suspension Bridge, one of the few eyebar suspension bridges ever constructed in the United States, giving visitors more sights to admire while they fish from the shore or enjoy a picnic in the grass.
Dresden River Park is a trailhead for the Muskingum Recreation Trail, which runs for 6 miles to Rock Cut Road, just outside the Powelson Wildlife Area in Zanesville. Along the way, it passes by landmarks like historic locks from the town's canal days. Much of the trail runs along the river, past the impressive rock formations that line it, and there is an observation platform for viewing wildlife like otters and beavers near one wetlands area. You can see native wildflowers blooming if you visit in the spring, and the southern end of the trail gives treetop-level views perfect for birders, who can also spot species like wild turkeys and bald eagles.
There are more natural areas within easy reach, too. The trails, camping, and historic shrine of rugged Mohican Memorial State Forest are about an hour's drive to the north. Closer at hand, the Monroe Basin State Wildlife Area is only about 3 miles north of downtown Dresden and has trails for exploring its wetlands and forests, as well as areas for fishing and boating. The Powelson Wildlife Area in Zanesville is also worth a visit, with more than 2,700 acres of forests and grasslands dotted with ponds and streams. While you're there, head across the river to the Water Cave, a hidden waterfall off of Painters Hollow Road.