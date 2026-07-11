Between Columbus And Pittsburgh Is A Picturesque Village With River Trails And A Quirky Landmark

Many small Ohio towns grew around a single industry, but Dresden's story is arguably the most unique. It wasn't mining or the railroad that put this town on the map. Instead, Dresden's claim to fame is more homey: wooden baskets, specifically the hand-woven ones made by the Longaberger Basket Company. Founder J.W. Longaberger started making baskets in 1919 and bought the Dresden Basket Factory in the 1930s. Eventually, his son, Dave, grew it into the largest handmade basket manufacturer in America. At its height, the Longaberger Company employed around 8,000 people, significantly higher than Dresden's current population of around 1,600.

The Longaberger Company closed in 2018, but it's left a lasting mark. Every July, Dresden hosts America's Basket Festival, a free event celebrating its basket-making tradition with live music, local vendors, and activities like Build a Basket and Paint a Basket workshops. Dresden's basket-weaving past has also left behind two one-of-a-kind landmarks. At the corner of E. 5th Street and Main Street in downtown Dresden, you can see the World's Largest Basket, a 23-foot-tall replica of the Longaberger Market Basket that was built in 1980 and has held the official Guinness World Record since 1990. About 25 miles west of town is the old Longaberger headquarters, a seven-story building shaped like — you guessed it — a basket. While it's currently vacant, visitors are welcome to stop by and snap pictures of the outside.

Dresden is about an hour east of Columbus, or roughly 2.5 hours west of Pittsburgh, and either city works as a transportation hub. And there's more to see here than quirky basket-themed attractions. This village along the Muskingum River makes a charming home base for exploring the surrounding natural areas, with a historic downtown and a variety of local businesses to enjoy while you're there.