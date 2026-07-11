Canada's Historic Lake Erie Town Has Shops, Wine, Festivals, And Stunning River Views

No matter what time you plan to visit Amherstburg, you'll have the possibility of attending a festival or event in town. Whether it's the River Lights Winter Festival that lights up the town with LED displays from November to January, the Ribfest in June, the Festival of Hawks in September, or the many Open Air Weekends through the summer months, there are plenty of things to discover. If you're the kind of person who likes attending the world's truly bizarre festivals, you can head to the Uncommon Festival in September.

If you're a history lover, you can attend an Open Air Weekend and take a free guided historic walking tour in town. One weekend is entirely dedicated to Amherstburg's heritage, with bagpipes, town crier competitions, and live story-telling to take you back in time. Even more immersive is the Fort Malden Living History Festival in August, where you can watch re-enactors live out scenes from different points in Amherstburg's history, along with food, music, and weapons demonstrations.

At the Farm Fest in August, the community's local producers come out in force to showcase the best of Ontario's produce. One of the popular products of the region might surprise you, however. Canada may not come to mind when you think of great wine countries, but across its vast expanse are some of the world's most underrated wine regions. Amherstburg is an excellent destination for wine lovers, with two wineries within a 20-minute drive of the town. Vivace Estate Winery and Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery both boast a wide range of wines across the full rainbow of varieties. Vivace also offers a guest-house, where you can relax in the rustic countryside, or you can enjoy a tasting experience on the beach at Sprucewood.