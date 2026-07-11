Canada's Historic Lake Erie Town Has Shops, Wine, Festivals, And Stunning River Views
Have you ever put off visiting a small town because there might not be enough to do? If you're craving a bit of small-town charm and a full events calendar, head to Ontario, Canada, where little Amherstburg offers plenty of things to do. Sitting near the mouth of the Detroit River, right next to Lake Erie, this small town has a population of just over 28,000, but visitors can enjoy local wineries, festivals, cute shops, riverside walks, and hundreds of years' worth of history.
To get to Amherstburg, you'll want to head to Detroit — just over the river in the U.S. — or Windsor in Canada. Windsor is a little over half an hour away by car, and Detroit adds an extra 10 minutes to that journey to get through the Windsor tunnel. These cities have airports receiving direct flights from the U.S., Canada, and beyond, and they are also serviced by bus and train lines.
Enjoy the riverside views and cute shops in Amherstburg
Many people choose to explore the Detroit River on the U.S. side via the famous Detroit International Riverwalk, a vibrant Midwest gem with scenic views and family fun. On the Canada side, Amherstburg offers plenty of trails to enjoy the views as well. To learn about the town's history while taking in the water, head to the Fort Malden National Historic Site. The British used Fort Malden to protect Canadian territories from U.S. encroachment in the War of 1812, and the area was briefly held by American troops during the war. Today, there are costumed re-enactors patrolling the grounds daily, and you can enjoy a walk that takes you around the site and along the river. The King's Navy Yard, where British troops stationed on Lake Erie built war ships, is also a place to walk and soak in some river views. Nowadays, there are fewer ships and more manicured gardens, plaques, statues, and shaded areas to relax by the water.
The Navy Yard is not far from the center of town, so some guests may opt to walk from it to Amherstburg's many shops. If you want to stay immersed in history, pop by Dusty Loft Antiques & Collectables to see if you can find a treasure from the past, or satisfy your sweet tooth at Evelyn's Candy House. You will also find unique shops dedicated to vinyl records, gardening and nature-inspired crafts, and farm foods.
Sample Amherstburg's wine and enjoy the town's many festivals
No matter what time you plan to visit Amherstburg, you'll have the possibility of attending a festival or event in town. Whether it's the River Lights Winter Festival that lights up the town with LED displays from November to January, the Ribfest in June, the Festival of Hawks in September, or the many Open Air Weekends through the summer months, there are plenty of things to discover. If you're the kind of person who likes attending the world's truly bizarre festivals, you can head to the Uncommon Festival in September.
If you're a history lover, you can attend an Open Air Weekend and take a free guided historic walking tour in town. One weekend is entirely dedicated to Amherstburg's heritage, with bagpipes, town crier competitions, and live story-telling to take you back in time. Even more immersive is the Fort Malden Living History Festival in August, where you can watch re-enactors live out scenes from different points in Amherstburg's history, along with food, music, and weapons demonstrations.
At the Farm Fest in August, the community's local producers come out in force to showcase the best of Ontario's produce. One of the popular products of the region might surprise you, however. Canada may not come to mind when you think of great wine countries, but across its vast expanse are some of the world's most underrated wine regions. Amherstburg is an excellent destination for wine lovers, with two wineries within a 20-minute drive of the town. Vivace Estate Winery and Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery both boast a wide range of wines across the full rainbow of varieties. Vivace also offers a guest-house, where you can relax in the rustic countryside, or you can enjoy a tasting experience on the beach at Sprucewood.