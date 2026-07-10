Canada's Ethereal High Elevation Lake Dubbed 'Caribbean Of The North' Is A Swimming And Paddling Paradise
There are over 20,000 lakes in British Columbia, so visitors to this beautiful part of Canada have plenty of options for a lake getaway. One of the most stunning lakes to visit in B.C. is Johnson Lake, located in the southeastern part of the province, northeast of Kamloops. This gorgeous lake is often referred to as the "Caribbean of the North" due to its clear, turquoise water, and it's a popular spot for water activities like swimming and paddling.
This otherworldly lake is 3.1 miles long and 0.3 miles wide, located 3,800 feet above sea level. Its maximum depth is 200 feet, and it's surrounded by hills that provide some shelter from the wind. Johnson Lake is next to Little Johnson Lake, which is only accessible to those staying at Johnson Lake Resort.
The blue-green, crystal-clear water at Johnson Lake is caused by underground spring water and runoff from melting snow on the mountains. Visibility here ranges from 50 to 60 feet — fairly close to visibility in the Caribbean, which is usually between 60 and 100 feet. The limestone sand and turquoise water make it an inviting spot, and those who stay in the area overnight can enjoy a pretty sunset as the sun dips below the hills.
Exploring magical Johnson Lake
Johnson Lake is a paradise for water lovers. You can swim — although the water may be a bit cool due to the high elevation. You can even snorkel or scuba dive in the super clear, dazzling water. There is a 10-horsepower restriction for boats on Johnson Lake, and no ski boats or jet skis are permitted, making it a peaceful lake for paddling. Kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding are all popular activities. It's also possible to fish for trout in season, but you'll need a fishing license before casting a line. Note that there are no beaches on the lake due to the treeline extending right to the lakeshore. Be sure to leave no trace and pack up everything that you bring to the lake.
Rustic camping is available at Johnson Lake, with 12 sites on a first come, first served basis — there is no running water or electricity, and the campsite can be very busy. Johnson Lake Resort, which has direct lake access to Little Johnson Lake, was established in 1952 and offers an off-grid experience with cabins and campsites. The road to Johnson Lake can be rough — a four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended, but it is still reachable in a normal car. Be aware of logging trucks and farm animals on the way, and download offline maps, as there is no cell service here. It's about a 1.5-hour drive from the sunny river city of Kamloops, or a five-hour drive from Vancouver. Explore more picturesque lakes in British Columbia and visit the remote mountain paradise of crystal-clear Emerald Lake or the turquoise oasis of Lake O'Hara.