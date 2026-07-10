Canada's Ethereal High Elevation Lake Dubbed 'Caribbean Of The North' Is A Swimming And Paddling Paradise

There are over 20,000 lakes in British Columbia, so visitors to this beautiful part of Canada have plenty of options for a lake getaway. One of the most stunning lakes to visit in B.C. is Johnson Lake, located in the southeastern part of the province, northeast of Kamloops. This gorgeous lake is often referred to as the "Caribbean of the North" due to its clear, turquoise water, and it's a popular spot for water activities like swimming and paddling.

This otherworldly lake is 3.1 miles long and 0.3 miles wide, located 3,800 feet above sea level. Its maximum depth is 200 feet, and it's surrounded by hills that provide some shelter from the wind. Johnson Lake is next to Little Johnson Lake, which is only accessible to those staying at Johnson Lake Resort.

The blue-green, crystal-clear water at Johnson Lake is caused by underground spring water and runoff from melting snow on the mountains. Visibility here ranges from 50 to 60 feet — fairly close to visibility in the Caribbean, which is usually between 60 and 100 feet. The limestone sand and turquoise water make it an inviting spot, and those who stay in the area overnight can enjoy a pretty sunset as the sun dips below the hills.