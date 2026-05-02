Canada's Crystal-Clear Lake In British Columbia Is A Remote Mountain Paradise Perfect For Swimming

Headline-grabbing alpine lakes are pretty common in British Columbia. Despite that, Emerald Lake feels surprisingly understated. Located in Yoho National Park, an underrated alternative to Banff, Emerald Lake has an unmistakable green hue that immediately grabs your attention. While other popular lakes in the Canadian Rockies can feel crowded, especially at peak times, Emerald Lake feels like the perfect place to slow down and take it all in.

Even in the busier summer months, it rarely experiences the same level of congestion found at nearby icons. Visitors may come for a short stop, but it's easy to linger longer than you planned. Field is an ideal base while visiting Emerald Lake as it's a charming Rocky Mountain town with cafés, trails, and lodges.

Emerald Lake is a remote mountain paradise that offers plenty of recreational opportunities, including hiking and swimming. Canoeing on the lake is one of the most common activities. However, restrictions in place until 2027 limit watercraft and fishing on the lake.