Forget Thailand, This Lovely Asian Nation Has Crowd-Free Islands With Gorgeous Beaches

With over 1,500 miles of coastline plus the coasts surrounding its 400 islands, Thailand is a beachgoer's paradise. The white sands and green, snaking shoreline karsts draw in 32 million tourists each year. With such a high volume of traffic, some feel that the area has become too crowded. Thankfully, there's an island nation in southeast Asia that has similar beaches with stunning scenery that's not as well-traveled. This is Taiwan, a country situated off the coast of China. Surrounded by the Pacific, the East China Sea, the South China Sea, and the Taiwan Strait and home to 168 different islands, there's no shortage of coastal beauty for travelers to enjoy here.

What's even better is that these beaches are as uncrowded as they are beautiful. Drawing in only around 8.5 million tourists in 2025, Taiwan is still underrated, especially when compared to Thailand. At the same time, Taiwan is facing a "tourist deficit" – more Taiwanese are leaving the country for their vacations than they have tourists coming in. In this list, travelers will discover some of Taiwan's best islands where they can escape the crowds while still enjoying beautiful beaches that can rival Thailand.

Not all of these islands are the same. Even though they're all stunning, they offer a variety of natural beauty. Some have the white, sandy beaches that many tourists long for, while others are more rugged rocky coastline with dramatic views, while others feature a snorkeling paradise with underwater sanctuaries full of marine life, like Taiwan's famous sea turtles.