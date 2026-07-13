Forget Thailand, This Lovely Asian Nation Has Crowd-Free Islands With Gorgeous Beaches
With over 1,500 miles of coastline plus the coasts surrounding its 400 islands, Thailand is a beachgoer's paradise. The white sands and green, snaking shoreline karsts draw in 32 million tourists each year. With such a high volume of traffic, some feel that the area has become too crowded. Thankfully, there's an island nation in southeast Asia that has similar beaches with stunning scenery that's not as well-traveled. This is Taiwan, a country situated off the coast of China. Surrounded by the Pacific, the East China Sea, the South China Sea, and the Taiwan Strait and home to 168 different islands, there's no shortage of coastal beauty for travelers to enjoy here.
What's even better is that these beaches are as uncrowded as they are beautiful. Drawing in only around 8.5 million tourists in 2025, Taiwan is still underrated, especially when compared to Thailand. At the same time, Taiwan is facing a "tourist deficit" – more Taiwanese are leaving the country for their vacations than they have tourists coming in. In this list, travelers will discover some of Taiwan's best islands where they can escape the crowds while still enjoying beautiful beaches that can rival Thailand.
Not all of these islands are the same. Even though they're all stunning, they offer a variety of natural beauty. Some have the white, sandy beaches that many tourists long for, while others are more rugged rocky coastline with dramatic views, while others feature a snorkeling paradise with underwater sanctuaries full of marine life, like Taiwan's famous sea turtles.
Nangan
Nangan, one of 36 islands in the Matsu archipelago and a local airport hub, is home to beaches that offer a rare natural experience. The Blue Tears, which sparkle along the Coast of Taiwan by night, look like ribbons of neon blue along the beach. They're actually caused by bioluminescent single-celled organisms called Noctiluca scintillans, or sea sparkles. By day, these same underwater clouds appear red, providing a different, but still beautiful, sight. They can be seen from March to September every year at beaches and coastlines like Iron Fort. To get there, visitors can take a one-hour flight from Taipei or a ferry.
Qimei
With rocky, gray beaches and an emerald green coastline, the island of Qimei in the Penghu archipelago offers tourists a different beachgoing experience from many of Taiwan's islands. The most famous attraction on the island is located on one of its beaches: the Double Heart of Stacked Stones. From first glance, it looks like a modern art installation with its series of two heart-shaped walls. But in reality, the structure is prehistoric: It's a weir intended to trap fish that swim into it. To get there, visitors can take a one hour ferry from the nearby island of Magong, which itself can be reached by plane from Taipei.
Pengpeng
Pengpeng, also called Dragon Beach, is an island near the Penghu archipelago's Bird Island. It's all beach — a sandbar created by the ferocity of Typhoon Wayne in 1986. With sugar-white sands ringed by teal water, this beach is great for snorkeling, boating, jet skiing, kayaking, and paddling. During the winter months from April to October, part of this island is an ecological preserve that protects critically endangered migrating terns. To get there, beachgoers can either wade across from Bird Island at low tide or take a boat from the Beihai Tourist Service Center.
Lanyu
With towering green mountains, deep blue waters capped with white waves, and gray-stone coastlines, the volcanic island of Lanyu is a Taiwanese gem. Also called Orchid Island and located off Taiwan's south-western coast, the island is home to a vibrant aboriginal culture called the Yami or Tao. Beaches abound here, with some having incredible natural features, like Lover Cave and Mantou Rock. To get here, travelers can take a two hour ferry from Taitung. Islands like Lanyu make Taiwan one of the countries that deserve way more travel recognition!
Ludao
Once a penal colony, the island of Ludao is now a paradise for beach-lovers. Also known as Green Island, Ludao is home to lighthouses, hot springs, and starry nighttime skies. Ringed by coral reefs, this island has great snorkeling and SCUBA diving opportunities at Chaikou and Shilang. Some of the most beautiful beaches here include Haishenping, which boasts a rocky shore, white sands, and natural rock formations, and Nioutoushan, which has white-capped waves, expansive shores, and gorgeous views of green cliffs. To get to Ludao, travelers can either take a plane from Taipei or Taitung, or take the ferry from Taitung.
Baisha
Baisha, located in the northern part of the archipelago of Penghu, is an island with white-sand beaches, basalt columns, and crystal clear water. Some of the most highly-rated beaches here to sunbathe and swim include Liu, Houliao, Chikan, and Penghu Tiantang Lu. The island has other attractions, including the Penghu Aquarium, where visitors can see the marine animals that inhabit Taiwan's waters up close, including sea turtles. To get to Baisha, travelers can take an hour flight from Taipei to Magong, the main island in the Penghu archipelago. From there, it's about a 25-minute drive by car or scooter to cross the Penghu Great Bridge connecting these islands.
Xiaoliuqiu
Xiaoliuqiu, also called Lambai or Ryukuu, is located just off the southwest coast of Taiwan. Full of vibrant beaches and sea turtles, the underrated island of Xiaoliuqiu offers visitors sandy beaches with lush palm trees. One of the most iconic beach sights from this island is Vase Rock, a coral structure that has been gradually eroded away by the waves. With a base that's way skinnier than its top, the rock has a truly unique look. Snorkeling and diving are popular here, and the best way to see the island's bountiful sea turtles. To get to this island, visitors can reserve a seat on the Donggang – Xialoiuqui Ferry.