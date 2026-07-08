California's Nostalgic Amusement Park Just Outside San Bernardino Is Permanently Closing In 2026

Add another name to the growing list of amusement parks shuttering for good in 2026. After more than five decades in operation, Fiesta Village Family Fun Park in Colton, California, seven miles south of San Bernardino, is closing this summer.

Dwindling ticket sales and rising operating costs are reportedly to blame. "The economics of the amusement park industry and what we're doing have changed dramatically," said Michelle O'Brien, one of the park's co-owners, in an interview with SFGATE. The park has received fewer and fewer school visits and company picnics in recent years, she said, even though those group events once helped keep the business afloat. Continuing to operate as usual, O'Brien added, "simply wasn't sustainable." According to Fiesta Village's website, the park's final public operating days are July 10 and 11.

The announcement marks the end of an era for the family-friendly attraction, which opened in 1974 with amusement rides, water-park-style features, go-karts, batting cages, and mini golf. O'Brien and her husband, Patrick O'Brien, took ownership of the park in 2002, adding several amenities to the mix, including new rides, a roller skating rink, and laser tag. Fiesta Village's offerings continued to develop over the years. On recent weekends, per the park's Facebook page, it hosted a carnival, karaoke, a child-oriented KidFest, and performances by a Taylor Swift Tribute group.