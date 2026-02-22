A Once-Thriving New York Amusement Park That Was Forced To Close Down Found New Life Again

Newsflash: Americans love theme parks. There are more than a thousand in operation across the United States, and the two most-visited theme parks in the world (per a 2022 study) — Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Park in California — are both in the U.S. Of course, not all of the country's parks stand the test of time. Some amusement parks have closed for good, inspiring nostalgia in generations of past visitors, and others get a new lease on life, like Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World. The once-thriving New York park was forced to shutter in 2019, but luckily for roller coaster lovers, it's now open to the public once more.

Just a 10-minute drive from the world-famous Niagara Falls and the border of Canada, Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World is located in Grand Island, New York. The park was called Fantasy Island when it first opened in 1961, and the name (and the ownership) have changed several times in the decades since. It was popular with visitors for years, but after the 2019 summer season, the park closed — and it didn't reopen in 2020, prompting the state's Attorney General to secure a deal with the owners to issue refunds for season pass holders. The following year, I-B Parks and Entertainment acquired the property, and after some stops and starts, it reopened to visitors in 2022.