A Once-Thriving New York Amusement Park That Was Forced To Close Down Found New Life Again
Newsflash: Americans love theme parks. There are more than a thousand in operation across the United States, and the two most-visited theme parks in the world (per a 2022 study) — Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Park in California — are both in the U.S. Of course, not all of the country's parks stand the test of time. Some amusement parks have closed for good, inspiring nostalgia in generations of past visitors, and others get a new lease on life, like Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World. The once-thriving New York park was forced to shutter in 2019, but luckily for roller coaster lovers, it's now open to the public once more.
Just a 10-minute drive from the world-famous Niagara Falls and the border of Canada, Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World is located in Grand Island, New York. The park was called Fantasy Island when it first opened in 1961, and the name (and the ownership) have changed several times in the decades since. It was popular with visitors for years, but after the 2019 summer season, the park closed — and it didn't reopen in 2020, prompting the state's Attorney General to secure a deal with the owners to issue refunds for season pass holders. The following year, I-B Parks and Entertainment acquired the property, and after some stops and starts, it reopened to visitors in 2022.
Reimagining a popular amusement park
Like Indiana Beach, a lakeside amusement park that almost closed forever, Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World is once again lively with visitors during the summer season. "I'm so happy that [the park] was brought back," wrote one local on Google. "I have a lot of childhood memories there." After a recent visit, she added, "There were some new attractions and we had so much fun! We were there for hours."
As locals have noted, the current iteration of the park is a mix of old and new. Some rides date back to the park's early days, including the carousel, antique automobiles, and a miniature train. Other rides were scrapped or relocated over the years, like the Old Mill Scream log flume and the Space Whirl, a spinning teacup-style ride.
But some of the park's most popular attractions, roller coasters, fit into a third category — those that were added to the park during its decades-long history and are still popular today. The Silver Comet, a wooden roller coaster built in 1999, is a contemporary classic. And the Serpent is a steel roller coaster that first opened at a theme park in Kentucky in 1987, moving locations several times before it was reconstructed at Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World in 2024.
Plan a trip to the revitalized Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World
Also new is KiddieLand, a children's area with more than a dozen rides, including bumper cars and other attractions that adults can enjoy with their kids. Then there's Splash World, with water slides, a lazy river, and a pool. "The water park is fantastic for families," commented one recent visitor. "My kids (3 and 8 years old) had a blast. I'm sorry I didn't know about it earlier in the summer!"
Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World is set to open for the summer 2026 season on May 23. Hours vary according to the week and month, but at the height of summer, expect the park to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. (Generally, apart from holidays, it's closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.)
Prices for daily admission start at $22 per person, and you can buy tickets online. If you plan on visiting frequently, consider grabbing a discounted season pass. Children under 36 inches tall enter for free, and adults who want to accompany their kids without going on rides can access the park on a $5 "Walk Around Pass." Looking for more amusement park fun? Check out Ohio's Geauga Lake, an old amusement park that's transforming into a vibrant lakeside park with an aquarium.