Washington's Charming City Just Outside Seattle Has Scenic Parks, Puget Sound Views, And Pacific Northwest Vibes

Just across Seattle's northern border is the delightful, woodsy suburb of Shoreline. The town starts just about 10 miles north of downtown Seattle, but has a quiet charm all of its own. As the name suggests, the Puget Sound shoreline running along the city's western-edge has plenty of views of the mountain-rimmed water. Highlights of a visit to Shoreline are centered around the 400 acres of parks full of dense forest, creeks, trails, and beaches.

Shoreline wasn't even a city until 1995. Before that it was an unincorporated region. Its name, which the school district chose in 1944, refers to the region between the shores of the Puget Sound and Lake Washington as well as the lines of Seattle's boundary to the south and King County's boundary to the north. These days the city doesn't extend all the way to Lake Washington. Around 61,000 people now call the city full of 38 different parks home.

Throughout the city you'll get glimpses of the ever-present Puget Sound. Inland spots like Shoreview Park, the Innis Arden neighborhood, and Sunset Park offer views of the waterway. To get up close to the Sound, head to the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. The park is built against a bluff and connects to the beach via a walkway over the railroad tracks. Sculptures, driftwood, fire pits, and picnic areas dot the landscape. Stationary binoculars provide an opportunity to get a closer look at the mountains and Sound, plus life in the water. Spottable from the park are orcas, seals, sea lions, and porpoises.