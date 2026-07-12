Washington's Charming City Just Outside Seattle Has Scenic Parks, Puget Sound Views, And Pacific Northwest Vibes
Just across Seattle's northern border is the delightful, woodsy suburb of Shoreline. The town starts just about 10 miles north of downtown Seattle, but has a quiet charm all of its own. As the name suggests, the Puget Sound shoreline running along the city's western-edge has plenty of views of the mountain-rimmed water. Highlights of a visit to Shoreline are centered around the 400 acres of parks full of dense forest, creeks, trails, and beaches.
Shoreline wasn't even a city until 1995. Before that it was an unincorporated region. Its name, which the school district chose in 1944, refers to the region between the shores of the Puget Sound and Lake Washington as well as the lines of Seattle's boundary to the south and King County's boundary to the north. These days the city doesn't extend all the way to Lake Washington. Around 61,000 people now call the city full of 38 different parks home.
Throughout the city you'll get glimpses of the ever-present Puget Sound. Inland spots like Shoreview Park, the Innis Arden neighborhood, and Sunset Park offer views of the waterway. To get up close to the Sound, head to the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. The park is built against a bluff and connects to the beach via a walkway over the railroad tracks. Sculptures, driftwood, fire pits, and picnic areas dot the landscape. Stationary binoculars provide an opportunity to get a closer look at the mountains and Sound, plus life in the water. Spottable from the park are orcas, seals, sea lions, and porpoises.
What to do while in Shoreline, Washington
While you're in Shoreline you can relax in the green Pacific Northwest atmosphere. Buildings along the streets are backed by pine trees and the parks provide dense forests to wander away from civilization. Shoreview and Boeing Creek Parks are connected, providing trails along a creek and a small lake. River crossings in lush greenery may make you forget you're so close to a major metropolis. The city has endeavored to renovate the parks and add public art.
One noteworthy spot that was revamped in the 2020s is Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, where a new boardwalk winds along the trees to the upper garden. Among the wooded 4 acres are over 2,000 rare and native plants. The Wood Wave art piece encourages children to climb on the salvaged old-growth Redwood tree stump. Children can learn by being in and climbing around the natural world.
Of course, coffee and beer are staples of the Pacific Northwest. After all, the region claims two of the top five coffee destinations in the U.S. Enjoy the quirky charm of sipping in a garden center at the frequently recommended on Reddit Sky Nursery. Even in the middle of winter, people appreciate the coffee stand in the corner of the greenhouse. For beer, Ridgecrest Public House is a chill neighborhood bar with an extensive tap list and a 4.8-star rating on Google. The space is cozy — full of hardwood and edison bulbs — and in the summer the patio offers a space to enjoy the long Pacific Northwest days.
Shop with the locals at the Shoreline Farmers Market across from Sky Nursery on Saturday mornings from June to the end of October. The market is known for its vendors selling fresh produce at reasonable prices. Growers come from Washington growing regions including near Wenatchee, the "Apple Capital of the World," allowing you to taste some of the fresh fall fruit the state is famous for.
How to get to Shoreline and where to stay
Walkability is not Shoreline's strong suit, so you will most likely want to rent a car while you're there. However, the light rail running along I-5 has two stops in the city and will whisk you downtown, past the notorious Seattle traffic, in a little over 20 minutes and to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in around an hour. The drive is about 30 minutes to an hour down I-5, depending on traffic. It's worth getting to the airport early, as Sea-Tac has some of the best shopping for a major airport.
As Shoreline is not a tourist hotspot, hotel options are limited. For those with Wyndham Reward points there is a Days Inn on Aurora Avenue. VRBO has some homes walkable to the beaches. This well-reviewed home has views of the Puget Sound and is a three-minute walk from the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. This beautiful Mid-Century house is a serene getaway in the woods close to the Shoreview Park.