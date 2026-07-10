This Midwest Airport Just Opened A One-Of-A-Kind Lounge With Lots Of Gaming Consoles And A Complimentary Buffet

Flying out of Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) has its perks. Boasting everything from art to golf simulators, this famously friendly Midwestern mega airport is a destination unto itself. Plus, in May 2026, MSP unveiled the first-ever Portal Lounge, where travelers can enjoy some pre-flight entertainment and grub. This one-of-a-kind 3,800-square-foot space features a futuristic atmosphere with neon lights, geometric accents, and statement seating. The ultramodern aesthetic complements Portal Lounge's gaming room, which has 17 stations offering games like "Mario Kart," "Marvel Rivals," "Overwatch," and more.

In an interview with WCCO, Emma Walbridge, who founded Portal Lounge alongside her husband Jordan, said, "We have custom-built PCs for those really good gamers, and then we also have PlayStation, Xboxes, and Nintendo Switches." She added that Portal Lounge has options for everyone. While WCCO reports that it primarily caters to adult gamers, kids of all ages are welcome. Although the gaming room is arguably the main attraction, Portal Lounge offers other amenities, including a complimentary buffet.

Hungry guests can enjoy dishes ranging from rice bowls to pulled pork sliders. If you're thirsty, Portal Lounge also has a selection of complimentary drinks. Need a caffeine boost? There's a soda and coffee machine. Prefer something stronger? Say hello to Toni, Portal Lounge's robot bartender. According to Fox News, it's the first robot bartender in a U.S. airport lounge. Mocktails are available as well. As Gameway, the Walbridges' company, states on its LinkedIn page, "Portal Lounge represents our vision for the future of airport hospitality: high-energy, technology-forward, and genuinely fun."