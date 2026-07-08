Colorado's Rare Superbloom Will Have Travelers Flocking To The State's High-Elevation Meadows

In many places throughout the United States, winter rains foster beautiful wildflowers in spring and summer. But it's less common to see a "superbloom" — a rare phenomenon in which a large quantity of dormant seeds explode into carpets of flowers all at once. There's one currently happening in Colorado's high-elevation meadows, drawing curious travelers from far and wide.

The superbloom is occurring in the San Juan Mountains, according to a report from The Durango Herald, a local news outlet. If you're picturing fields of colorful flowers, think again. The wildflowers in question are green gentians, also known as "monument plants," that grow up to six feet in height. The perennial plant lives for decades as a cluster of leaves, per the New York Natural Heritage Program, then evolves into a large, pale green stalk with bright white flowers. A few weeks later, the plant dies — and that ephemeral quality is part of what makes its superbloom so special.

"It may be as long as seven years between good flowering events," said David Inouye, a researcher with the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory, in The Durango Herald. "It's a welcome sight for people who like wildflowers." The current explosion of green gentians is expected to last through mid-July, so locals and travelers alike have at least a week or two to enjoy the natural spectacle.