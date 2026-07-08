Colorado's Rare Superbloom Will Have Travelers Flocking To The State's High-Elevation Meadows
In many places throughout the United States, winter rains foster beautiful wildflowers in spring and summer. But it's less common to see a "superbloom" — a rare phenomenon in which a large quantity of dormant seeds explode into carpets of flowers all at once. There's one currently happening in Colorado's high-elevation meadows, drawing curious travelers from far and wide.
The superbloom is occurring in the San Juan Mountains, according to a report from The Durango Herald, a local news outlet. If you're picturing fields of colorful flowers, think again. The wildflowers in question are green gentians, also known as "monument plants," that grow up to six feet in height. The perennial plant lives for decades as a cluster of leaves, per the New York Natural Heritage Program, then evolves into a large, pale green stalk with bright white flowers. A few weeks later, the plant dies — and that ephemeral quality is part of what makes its superbloom so special.
"It may be as long as seven years between good flowering events," said David Inouye, a researcher with the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory, in The Durango Herald. "It's a welcome sight for people who like wildflowers." The current explosion of green gentians is expected to last through mid-July, so locals and travelers alike have at least a week or two to enjoy the natural spectacle.
Where to see the green gentian superbloom happening in the San Juan Mountains
Where can you see the rare superbloom? The Aspen-based Independence Pass Foundation posted about the event on Instagram on June 29, noting that there were over 1,100 plants blooming around Independence, a historic Colorado town well-known for its lovely wildflower trails. Marija Helt, a biologist, offered additional suggestions in The Durango Herald for viewing the superbloom around Durango, noting that Engineer Mountain Summit, Missionary Ridge, and La Plata Canyon are all good spots.
In addition, The Denver Post reports that travelers can see the superbloom further afield, mentioning that the phenomenon is visible in Crested Butte, Gunnison, Telluride, and Silverton. The timing is ideal, the publication notes, as the superbloom coincides with two wildflower-related events. Breckenridge Wildflower Week has already started and will run through July 12, while the Crested Butte Wildflower Festival begins on July 10 and wraps up on July 19. Visit the festival's website to sign up for guided wildflower hikes, workshops, cooking classes, and more.
Last year, the event in Crested Butte (known as Colorado's "wildflower capital") drew in around 900 people, but given the conditions, the festival might see larger than usual numbers flocking to the scenic mountain pass this summer. After all, people come to Colorado from all over the world to enjoy the sight of mountain wildflowers, even when conditions are standard — and this year, the rare green gentian superbloom is making the state's alpine meadows even more dazzling to behold than usual. Crested Butte is about a four hour drive from Denver International Airport, the largest airport in the country.