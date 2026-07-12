Between Sacramento And Yosemite National Park Is A Scenic Lake Escape With Camping, Swimming, And Fishing

When you think of California, beaches, palm trees, and Pacific waves likely spring to mind. However, the Golden State is also blessed with some of the most arresting mountain scenery in the US, especially in the Sierra Nevada range, which is home to Mt. Whitney — the highest peak in the Lower 48 — as well as Yosemite National Park. However, you don't need to go all the way into the rugged and remote Sierra to get a big dose of what the region has to offer. Some terrific gems can be found in the foothills, including New Hogan Lake.

Situated smack dab between Yosemite and Sacramento, New Hogan Lake is a reservoir formed by a dam constructed on the Calaveras River in 1964 that provides hydroelectric power, flood control, drinking water, and irrigation to the nearby city of Stockton. While the lake was made primarily for these practical reasons, it also draws visitors keen to dive into outdoor pursuits, including camping, casting a line for fish, and diving into its clear waters.

"What a gem," reported one recent visitor on Google Maps. "It seemed magical in ways that I couldn't imagine in other places," raved another, while this reviewer wrote, "Love Hogan Lake. Great experiences every time we go, and the fishing is always popping. The weather is beautiful [in] spring, summer, fall, and winter. Always feels like a home..."