Between Sacramento And Yosemite National Park Is A Scenic Lake Escape With Camping, Swimming, And Fishing
When you think of California, beaches, palm trees, and Pacific waves likely spring to mind. However, the Golden State is also blessed with some of the most arresting mountain scenery in the US, especially in the Sierra Nevada range, which is home to Mt. Whitney — the highest peak in the Lower 48 — as well as Yosemite National Park. However, you don't need to go all the way into the rugged and remote Sierra to get a big dose of what the region has to offer. Some terrific gems can be found in the foothills, including New Hogan Lake.
Situated smack dab between Yosemite and Sacramento, New Hogan Lake is a reservoir formed by a dam constructed on the Calaveras River in 1964 that provides hydroelectric power, flood control, drinking water, and irrigation to the nearby city of Stockton. While the lake was made primarily for these practical reasons, it also draws visitors keen to dive into outdoor pursuits, including camping, casting a line for fish, and diving into its clear waters.
"What a gem," reported one recent visitor on Google Maps. "It seemed magical in ways that I couldn't imagine in other places," raved another, while this reviewer wrote, "Love Hogan Lake. Great experiences every time we go, and the fishing is always popping. The weather is beautiful [in] spring, summer, fall, and winter. Always feels like a home..."
Sleep under the California stars at New Hogan Lake
New Hogan Lake occupies 4,400 acres surrounded by 50 miles of shoreline and rolling hills covered in oak trees and brush. While boating is one of the most popular activities, it also draws plenty of visitors keen to soak up its natural vibes. The area is a hotspot for birders and wildlife watchers, who — according to Outdoorsy — come there to spot species such as bobcat, white-tailed deer, wild turkey, pelicans, and bald eagles. Hikers also take advantage of some local paths, including the ominously-named River of Skulls Trail ("calavera" means "skull" in Spanish).
The lake is home to several day-use areas, along with four established campgrounds set up for both tents and RVs: Acorn, Coyote Point, Oak Knoll, and Deer Flat, which sits on the south shore and is only accessible by boat. The sites feature picnic tables and fire rings, while Acorn and Oak Knoll offer other amenities including flush toilets at Acorn, tap water at Oak Knoll, plus coin showers and RV dump stations at both. All properties are maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and reservations are recommended, especially during peak times.
"Gorgeous place to camp," remarked one reviewer on the outdoor website The Dyrt, while one visitor on Google Maps had this to say: "Loved our stay here. We were only here for a night but would have loved to have stayed longer. The site we stayed at was beautiful with views of the lake."
Cool off in the waters of New Hogan Lake
New Hogan Lake is fed by the pristine Calaveras River, which originates high in the Sierra Nevada. This makes it a great swimming lake, especially in the scorching summer months, when temperatures regularly soar to 100 degrees. A popular spot for a dip is the Wrinkle Cove Day Use Area, though always exercise caution, as there are no lifeguards on duty. If you don't feel like getting in the water, you can always get on top of the water, as the lake is ideal for paddlers. Fiddleneck Day Use Area has a launch for kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards, though paddling is best on weekdays during summer months, as weekends can get busy with boaters.
Like Northern California's unbelievably clear, spring-fed lakes, fishing is a popular activity at New Hogan Lake. Its waters are home to a number of game fish including crappie, catfish, and bluegill, though the dominant (and most sought-after) species is striped bass. When they're active they "boil" on the lake's surface, and average around four pounds, though the lake's record is a whopping 31. This attracts anglers eager for tight lines, though for best results you'll probably need a boat. If you are fishing from the shore, beware of rattlesnakes, as they can be numerous during the warmer months.
New Hogan Lake sits just over an hour southeast of Sacramento — California's artsy "City of Trees" — by car, and two hours from San Francisco International Airport. The town of Valley Springs is just minutes away if you need to grab supplies or sit down for a bite to eat, and if you're looking for other refreshing waters in the area, check out Mammoth Pool Reservoir, a California lake oasis with mountains and fewer crowds than Tahoe.