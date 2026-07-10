Why The East Coast Has More Barrier Islands Than The West Coast

Barrier islands are among the most dynamic features of America's coastline, and they also serve a purpose in protecting portions of the mainland. Given that some of the best beach vacation destinations in the United States are located on barrier islands, they are also instrumental in our enjoyment of the coast. However, the East Coast has far more barrier islands than the West Coast. The difference between the two comes down to the geology, sediment patterns, and processes of those two coastlines.

To be clear, the term barrier islands cannot be properly affixed to just any nearshore island. True barrier islands are elongated sand-based formations that generally run parallel to the mainland. These ever-shifting islands often have dunes on the side facing the open ocean and marshes, lagoons, or tidal flats on the opposite side. Bays, lagoons, and tidal creeks often form between the barrier islands and the mainland. Islands formed from volcanic flows, tectonic activity, coral, or bedrock are classified differently — even if they have sandy beaches surrounding them.

From the dunes and forests of Maryland's Assateague Island to the irresistible beaches and luxe stays of Florida's Amelia Island, the East Coast is dotted with barrier islands. By contrast, there are no true barrier islands anywhere along the Pacific Coast of the contiguous United States comparable to those out East. This is because the West Coast has a more rugged coastline, has a high level of tectonic activity, and a narrower continental shelf with deep water much closer to the shoreline.