Nestled On The Virginia Border Is Tennessee's Lesser-Known Linear Park With Scenic River Boardwalks And Wildlife

Tucked in the northeast corner of Tennessee, close to the Virginia border, is an unusually shaped park. With so many incredible state parks in Tennessee, Kingsport Greenbelt rarely gets the praise it deserves, yet its miles of scenic trails helped the city earn Walk Magazine's award for "The Best City to Walk." Plus, locals and tourists alike love its walking and biking routes, exciting water recreation, fascinating historic sites, and abundant wildlife.

Unlike most parks, this 10-mile paved route is linear, meaning it's long, narrow, and designed to wind around the city, connecting different neighborhoods from Exchange Place in the east to The Great Stage Road near Rotherwood in the west. This linear design allows walkers, runners, and cyclists to enjoy fresh air for miles while discovering diverse scenery as they move along the Greenbelt.

Over 1,000 people use this dog-friendly trail each day from dawn 'til dusk, and there's always something new to see. One moment you're passing trickling streams and walking the wetlands boardwalk, while the next you're stumbling on historic sites like the 19th-century Exchange Place Living History Farm & Museum and Rotherwood Mansion, built between 1820 and 1845. One visitor even said they "took a few excursions off the belt to some local breweries," so the park provides plenty of fun detours to enrich your day out.