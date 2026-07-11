Nestled On The Virginia Border Is Tennessee's Lesser-Known Linear Park With Scenic River Boardwalks And Wildlife
Tucked in the northeast corner of Tennessee, close to the Virginia border, is an unusually shaped park. With so many incredible state parks in Tennessee, Kingsport Greenbelt rarely gets the praise it deserves, yet its miles of scenic trails helped the city earn Walk Magazine's award for "The Best City to Walk." Plus, locals and tourists alike love its walking and biking routes, exciting water recreation, fascinating historic sites, and abundant wildlife.
Unlike most parks, this 10-mile paved route is linear, meaning it's long, narrow, and designed to wind around the city, connecting different neighborhoods from Exchange Place in the east to The Great Stage Road near Rotherwood in the west. This linear design allows walkers, runners, and cyclists to enjoy fresh air for miles while discovering diverse scenery as they move along the Greenbelt.
Over 1,000 people use this dog-friendly trail each day from dawn 'til dusk, and there's always something new to see. One moment you're passing trickling streams and walking the wetlands boardwalk, while the next you're stumbling on historic sites like the 19th-century Exchange Place Living History Farm & Museum and Rotherwood Mansion, built between 1820 and 1845. One visitor even said they "took a few excursions off the belt to some local breweries," so the park provides plenty of fun detours to enrich your day out.
Discover the scenic Kingsport Greenbelt
Kingsport is known as America's first "Model City" for its urban planning and development achievements, as well as its charming downtown and surrounding suburbs that are home to just over 58,000 residents. With a historic feel, modern amenities, and mountain views, it's an attractive destination for a weekend getaway, and the Kingsport Greenbelt is a big reason why. Although the Greenbelt feels like a core feature of Kingsport, it took years of planning, which began in 1989, to finally become a reality thanks to land donations, city funding, and community contributions.
The Greenbelt has several elevated wooden boardwalks, taking visitors along the river and over wetland areas that would otherwise be difficult to access. With shaded areas, picnic benches, water fountains, and playgrounds along the way, it's a comfortable stroll that offers everything you might need. Fishing piers, birding areas, and boat ramps create even more recreation options, including boating, stand-up paddle boarding, and kayaking. The full point-to-point route could take around 3.5 hours to complete on foot, depending on fitness and recent rainfall — several visitors mention these trails flooding, so plan accordingly. Whether you're visiting from Knoxville via the I-81 (98.6 miles) or Asheville via the I-26 (83.2 miles), the Greenbelt is a worthwhile day trip, with multiple parking lots providing access from all over the city.
While July is the hottest and wettest month, with average highs of 85 degrees Fahrenheit, September may be best for clear skies. It's also the ideal month if you plan to fit in some stargazing on Tennessee's enchanting Night Sky Trail, for which Kingsport is a key location. Whatever your itinerary looks like, make the most of the Greenbelt by bringing sturdy walking shoes and a camera to snap stealthy pictures of wildlife you encounter.
Get a glimpse of Tennessee's wildlife
Wetlands, creeks, and forests make the Kingsport Greenbelt an excellent place to spot local wildlife, so make a bingo card and go searching. Keep your eyes on the river for paddling otters and gliding ducks, watch your surroundings for signs of shy white-tailed deer, and listen for calls from Canada geese and blue herons. If the stars align, you might even see the resident leucistic Eastern gray squirrel, which looks strikingly white and draws a crowd for its unique appearance.
Platforms over the wetlands offer a thrilling peek at animal habitats. They also keep animals safe from disturbance, so when searching, remember to leave no trace — keep pets on a short leash, refrain from feeding or touching wild animals, and, of course, don't leave any trash. The breathtaking trails of nearby Cherokee National Forest may boast their own otters and white-tailed deer, but Kingsport Greenbelt provides similar sightings from the vantage point of raised walkways. One visitor said, "The chances for viewing wildlife here are great. More ducks, geese, and cormorants than you can count."
There are many well-rated hotels and motels in the Kingsport area, so you can stay overnight and roll out of bed onto the trail if you want to do an early morning workout, enjoy slightly cooler temperatures in summer, or spot critters that only emerge at dawn. Kingsport Parks & Recreation Manager Kitty Frazier proudly told Livability, "The Greenbelt is one of our greatest assets [...] It's not a matter of where you're going on the trail. It's a matter of where the trail takes you." The best experiences happen by chance, and the Kingsport Greenbelt invites you to wander and see what you find.