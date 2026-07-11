If You Travel This Much, You're Ahead Of Most Gen-Z Globetrotters

Many conversations around Gen Z tend to focus on finances. The costs of living, particularly for rent and homeownership, are rising, while wages are struggling to keep up. Even with these potential monetary constraints, many members of Gen Z hold the belief that exploring the globe is a crucial part of life. In fact, Morning Consult's travel analyst Lindsey Roeschke told CNBC that for Gen Z, "travel is more prioritized than it was for past generations."

In February 2026, travel search engine Skyscanner published the findings of its survey focusing on Gen Z's wanderlust trends. The results showed that 52% of young adults in this generation take at least three leisure trips per year. Therefore, if you travel more than this every year, you're ahead of most Gen-Z globetrotters. This would put you ahead of most millennials, too, as around the same percentage of Gen Y members also aim for at least three trips per year (per Morning Consult data). Meanwhile, only 41% of Gen X and 35% of baby boomers travel that much. However, Gen Z is still keeping costs top of mind. In doing so, they're proving that budget travel is much better than no travel at all.