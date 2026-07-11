If You Travel This Much, You're Ahead Of Most Gen-Z Globetrotters
Many conversations around Gen Z tend to focus on finances. The costs of living, particularly for rent and homeownership, are rising, while wages are struggling to keep up. Even with these potential monetary constraints, many members of Gen Z hold the belief that exploring the globe is a crucial part of life. In fact, Morning Consult's travel analyst Lindsey Roeschke told CNBC that for Gen Z, "travel is more prioritized than it was for past generations."
In February 2026, travel search engine Skyscanner published the findings of its survey focusing on Gen Z's wanderlust trends. The results showed that 52% of young adults in this generation take at least three leisure trips per year. Therefore, if you travel more than this every year, you're ahead of most Gen-Z globetrotters. This would put you ahead of most millennials, too, as around the same percentage of Gen Y members also aim for at least three trips per year (per Morning Consult data). Meanwhile, only 41% of Gen X and 35% of baby boomers travel that much. However, Gen Z is still keeping costs top of mind. In doing so, they're proving that budget travel is much better than no travel at all.
Gen Z is making travel possible by seeking out affordable options
As prices for transportation and lodging creep higher, Gen Zers are getting money savvy. Out of the United States Gen Zers who plan to go abroad soon, Skyscanner found that over half of them claim they will not be increasing their flight budgets compared to previous years, and around two thirds do not plan on increasing their accommodation budgets. To accomplish this, these travelers are using the power of the internet to find affordable flights, hotels, and more. Think sifting through databases like Booking.com or researching off-season pricing to get the best deals. Additionally, over half of Gen Z says they sacrifice going out to eat in order to save money for future trips.
Where you go also greatly affects how much it will cost, and Gen Z knows this well. Some of the best travel destinations for Gen Z are perhaps under the radar, as far as the global tourism scene goes, but are more budget-friendly. Examples include the vibrant Jeju Island in South Korea, featuring hotel options under $100 per night. Other young travelers might opt to enjoy the pristine rainforests on the island of Dominica, one of many incredible winter escapes that cost less than $1,000 round-trip.