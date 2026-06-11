Over Half Of Gen-Z Says They Sacrifice A Popular Pleasure In Order To Afford Vacations
Culinary tourism — a form of travel oriented around food and drink experiences — is big business. A 2026 study by TravelBoom Hotel Marketing revealed that nearly 80% of travelers consider food important (or very important) when selecting a destination, and tourist numbers are up at the country's top foodie destinations for 2026. Given this context, you might be amazed to hear what popular pleasures Gen-Z travelers are willing to sacrifice in order to afford their vacations. Spoiler alert: it's not staying in boutique hotels or paying for guided tours, it's eating in restaurants.
The surprising finding is based on research conducted by Skyscanner. As part of its Gen Z Travel Statistics and Trends report, the travel search engine polled 23,000 participants (including 2,000 respondents in the U.S.) in November and December 2025. The goal was to learn more about the preferences and priorities of Gen-Z travelers, defined as those born between 1996 and 2010.
Among the report's various revelations is the fact that Gen-Z travelers are traveling more in 2026 — and that they're willing to make financial sacrifices to afford their trips. Just over half of the participants concurred that "skipping meals out is worth it if it gets them closer to their next trip." (Apparently, the study indicates, looking good is more important than eating in restaurants: 40% reported they'd be "willing to cut down on haircuts" to save money for travel expenses.)
Gen-Z travelers don't mind skipping restaurant meals
What else does Skyscanner's research have to say about Gen-Z travelers' relationship to food and finance? Interestingly, one poll from the report (this one based on the same sample size of global and domestic respondents, but with information collected in June 2025) reveals that food is the most important factor for 61% of Gen-Z travelers when they're considering where to go on a trip.
How do these seemingly contradictory figures fit together? The key to understanding the report is grasping where travelers eat — and how much they're willing to spend on food. According to the data, in addition to forgoing restaurant meals to afford a vacation, a majority of Gen-Z travelers are willing to forgo restaurant meals while on vacation, too. But almost half of the participants shop for food in local supermarkets, a must-visit spot while in a new destination, according to frequent travelers. Half of the respondents said picking up groceries while traveling is "one of the best ways to understand local culture and palate." As Skyscanner's reporting points out, Gen-Z travelers also consume significantly less alcohol than prior generations, so they're saving money in that respect, too.
Whatever your demographic, consider taking a hint from Gen-Z travelers and spending a little less on food on your next trip. Shop in local grocery stores when you get the chance, or plan a trip to Mexico City or one of these other global destinations with affordable, adventurous street food scenes. And if you're headed across the pond, check out Rick Steves' tips on how fine dining in Europe can still fit into your budget-friendly travels.