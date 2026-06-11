Over Half Of Gen-Z Says They Sacrifice A Popular Pleasure In Order To Afford Vacations

Culinary tourism — a form of travel oriented around food and drink experiences — is big business. A 2026 study by TravelBoom Hotel Marketing revealed that nearly 80% of travelers consider food important (or very important) when selecting a destination, and tourist numbers are up at the country's top foodie destinations for 2026. Given this context, you might be amazed to hear what popular pleasures Gen-Z travelers are willing to sacrifice in order to afford their vacations. Spoiler alert: it's not staying in boutique hotels or paying for guided tours, it's eating in restaurants.

The surprising finding is based on research conducted by Skyscanner. As part of its Gen Z Travel Statistics and Trends report, the travel search engine polled 23,000 participants (including 2,000 respondents in the U.S.) in November and December 2025. The goal was to learn more about the preferences and priorities of Gen-Z travelers, defined as those born between 1996 and 2010.

Among the report's various revelations is the fact that Gen-Z travelers are traveling more in 2026 — and that they're willing to make financial sacrifices to afford their trips. Just over half of the participants concurred that "skipping meals out is worth it if it gets them closer to their next trip." (Apparently, the study indicates, looking good is more important than eating in restaurants: 40% reported they'd be "willing to cut down on haircuts" to save money for travel expenses.)