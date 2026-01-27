5 Winter Escapes That Cost Less Than $1,000 Round-Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a good way to beat the winter blues, peruse Expedia's "Vacations Under $1000" packages, which bundle round-trip airfare with a range of accommodations to warm-weather destinations. Some of the best options are popular beach locations near the U.S., as round-trip flights to these areas from America are usually inexpensive due to how frequently the routes are flown. Expedia combines these low-cost airfares with deals on affiliated hotels that partner directly with the travel company. As a result, you can get discounted prices and spend under a grand on stays of up to six or seven nights.

Of course, prices are tentative and subject to change. Costs depend on a number of factors, including your travel dates, whether or not those dates are flexible, and your departure airport. Before booking, do your research on which destinations interest you the most, and read up on the latest best practices for finding cheap flights. Using Expedia's tool, each vacation package allows you to fly into a major airport, pick from optional add-ons like car rentals, and choose accommodations across a range of budgets, from luxury apartment-style stays to family-run guesthouses. For further customization, use Expedia's filters to sort results by total price, neighborhood, and accommodation type. Plus, before finalizing your selections, you can read guest reviews to see what suits you best.

These packages invite everyone to chase the sunshine, from tropical hotspots in Colombia to Dominica, a stunning "Nature Island" in the Caribbean. Among all the winter escapes that cost less than $1,000 round-trip (using Miami International Airport as the departure point), we're highlighting five affordable winter getaways that pair warm climates with gorgeous beaches, outdoor experiences, and cultural sites.