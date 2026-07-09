Montana is called "Big Sky Country" for a reason. After all, the vast canopy of blue is the star of the show in this rugged western state — and underneath its gaze, raw and unspoiled nature reigns supreme. Perhaps nothing signifies this more than Yellowstone National Park, whose northern reaches cross into Montana, offering some of the country's most impressive scenery, as well as wildlife.

People flock to Yellowstone to witness one of the most unique and untouched landscapes on earth, but, with that, comes crowds and all the ills that accompany them: Traffic, noise, and hassles. So, if you're looking for something a bit more secluded that still delivers the Montana wow factor, you may want to consider its beaches. That's right, despite lacking a coastline, Montana is rich with lakes and rivers, and lining these pristine bodies and waterways are some gorgeous stretches of sand and stones.

While certainly different from the tropical retreats found in Florida and Hawaii, Montana's beaches present their own unique charms, including solitude, beauty, and stunning mountain views. With crystal clear blue water and plenty of room to stretch out and do your thing, these patches of lakeshore and riverside present an enticing alternative to Yellowstone when visiting the state that's sometimes called "the Last Best Place."