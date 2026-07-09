Forget Yellowstone — Visit Montana's 7 Best Beaches Instead For Underrated Mountain Views And Fewer Crowds
Montana is called "Big Sky Country" for a reason. After all, the vast canopy of blue is the star of the show in this rugged western state — and underneath its gaze, raw and unspoiled nature reigns supreme. Perhaps nothing signifies this more than Yellowstone National Park, whose northern reaches cross into Montana, offering some of the country's most impressive scenery, as well as wildlife.
People flock to Yellowstone to witness one of the most unique and untouched landscapes on earth, but, with that, comes crowds and all the ills that accompany them: Traffic, noise, and hassles. So, if you're looking for something a bit more secluded that still delivers the Montana wow factor, you may want to consider its beaches. That's right, despite lacking a coastline, Montana is rich with lakes and rivers, and lining these pristine bodies and waterways are some gorgeous stretches of sand and stones.
While certainly different from the tropical retreats found in Florida and Hawaii, Montana's beaches present their own unique charms, including solitude, beauty, and stunning mountain views. With crystal clear blue water and plenty of room to stretch out and do your thing, these patches of lakeshore and riverside present an enticing alternative to Yellowstone when visiting the state that's sometimes called "the Last Best Place."
Whitefish Lake City Beach
While not as remote as some other spots on the list, Whitefish City Beach was good enough to make Reader's Digest list of the Best Beach in Every State. After all, it has actual sand, a shaded grassy area, picnic tables, and designated swimming zones. The beach sits in front of often-snowy mountains on the lake the town is named for, and is just a stone's throw from Kalispell, "Montana's Gateway to Glacier National Park" – making it the perfect companion stop when exploring that very scenic neck of the woods.
Flathead Lake West Shore State Park
Flathead Lake is the largest body of freshwater west of the Mississippi by surface area, and boasts some of the clearest water in the U.S. While you won't find any soft sand on its rugged western shore, you can instead explore the rocky outcroppings and shoreline via the park's hiking paths, all within eyeshot of the stunning Mission Mountains and Swan Range. "Absolutely beautiful," raved one visitor on Google Maps. "A camera doesn't do this place any justice."
Horseshoe Lake
Horsehoe Lake is part of of the 20-mile-long group of lakes that makes up Thompson Chain of Lakes State Park — an underrate place to swim and camp in mountain beauty. The 6-acre lake is best-known for its almost tropical turquoise water that helps make it the "prettiest place in the NW," at least according to one fan on Google Maps. While there is no official beach, you can relax on the shore, camp at one of 11 primitive sites, or cast a line for one of several fish species in the lake.
Spotted Bear Beach
To get to this gem, you need to drive nearly 60 miles into the interior, down a rough, pothole-strewn dirt track, but you're treated to a white sand beach right along the confluence of the Flathead and Spotted Bear rivers for your effort. This is a rare site in Montana, and according to @samiwanderswild on Instagram, it is "Remote, wild, and worth the drive." There is also a nice swimming hole, along with a swinging footbridge, and the river offers an opportunity to hook into bull trout – a very sought-after species for anglers.
Les Mason State Park
This small state park on Whitefish Lake features a 585 foot sand and gravel beach, and is a great place to take a dip. Les Mason State Park is very quiet much of the year, and is also one of the few beaches in the area that is dog friendly, so feel free to bring along your pooch. "My water loving dog was having the time of his life in his own space!" wrote one happy owner on the website BringFido. "If you have water loving furry friends this is the place for you!"
Georgetown Lake
"Beautiful mountains all around," observed one happy visitor to Georgetown Lake on Google Maps, while another gushed, "Gorgeous setting! You truly get the 'Big Sky' Montana feeling here." That seems to be the consensus of most visitors who come to this 3000-acre natural alpine reservoir. While there are no palm trees or coconuts along its often-windy shores, you can stay at one of the campgrounds on the water and kick back, keep your eyes peeled for deer, moose, and bighorn sheep, or cast a line for one of the lake's legendary salmon or trout.
Lake McDonald
Nestled within the boundaries of mountainous Glacier National Park — a place so stunning, it's known as the "Crown of the Continent" — Lake McDonald is most famous for its brightly-colored stones and pebbles. Like Flathead Lake, it's also crystal clear. Quite possibly the best place to behold the beauty is at the Burton and Lulu Weaver Cabin, a historical site located on a beach on the lake's north shore. If you're feeling brave, you can jump into the bracing waters, or try your hand at skipping some of the multichromatic stones on McDonald's impossibly glassy surface.