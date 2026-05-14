Montana's Chain Of Lakes Boasts An Underrated State Park To Swim And Camp In Mountain Beauty

If you're really trying to get out and explore nature, Montana is one of the best states in which to do it. With a total population of around 1.1 million, much of the Big Sky State is remote and undeveloped, meaning you can really connect with the wilderness without fighting crowds. Although places like Glacier National Park get a lot of attention, there's a chain of lakes along Highway 2 that are definitely worth visiting. And one of the best ways to do that is to camp at Logan State Park.

This park is actually part of the larger Thompson Chain of Lakes State Park, and it's centered next to Middle Thompson Lake. While you can explore the area during a day trip, it might be better to stay overnight at one of the 37 campsites. This way, you have plenty of time to enjoy all of the lakes and can explore the surrounding area.

Another advantage of visiting this park is that it's pristine and uncrowded. According to data from the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Department, only around 33,000 people came to Logan State Park in 2024, so you can enjoy the scenery and feel like you're in a private sanctuary. Let's dive in.