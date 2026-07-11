The Midwest's Lesser-Known Lake Haven Is A Scenic State Park Escape For Camping, Hiking, And Fishing

Minnesota is known as the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," but what about its neighbor, South Dakota? You might be surprised to learn that the Mount Rushmore State also boasts many large lakes and reservoirs of its own, including Big Stone Lake. Situated along the state's eastern border with Minnesota, this narrow natural reservoir stretches for 26 miles, and on South Dakota's shore, you'll find Hartford Beach State Park.

Occupying an idyllic spot amongst bluffs, boulders, and forests, Hartford Beach State Park is a perfect place to soak up serene natural beauty. Whether it's picnicking, pitching a tent, pulling up an RV, swimming in the lake, or casting a line for trophy fish, the park offers plenty of opportunities for relaxation and outdoor recreation. Given its somewhat remote location, big crowds are unlikely, especially outside of peak times. That being said, it's not the easiest place to reach – the closest major travel hub is Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP), nearly 200 miles away.

"Nice quiet place to camp," observed one past visitor on Google. "We came in the fall so it was just us and the camp host." Another person had similarly good things to say. "Hartford Beach is really close to where [I] live and I'd never been there before. WOW was I surprised," they wrote on Tripadvisor. "This place is taken care of very well, superbly, in fact."