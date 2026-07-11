The Midwest's Lesser-Known Lake Haven Is A Scenic State Park Escape For Camping, Hiking, And Fishing
Minnesota is known as the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," but what about its neighbor, South Dakota? You might be surprised to learn that the Mount Rushmore State also boasts many large lakes and reservoirs of its own, including Big Stone Lake. Situated along the state's eastern border with Minnesota, this narrow natural reservoir stretches for 26 miles, and on South Dakota's shore, you'll find Hartford Beach State Park.
Occupying an idyllic spot amongst bluffs, boulders, and forests, Hartford Beach State Park is a perfect place to soak up serene natural beauty. Whether it's picnicking, pitching a tent, pulling up an RV, swimming in the lake, or casting a line for trophy fish, the park offers plenty of opportunities for relaxation and outdoor recreation. Given its somewhat remote location, big crowds are unlikely, especially outside of peak times. That being said, it's not the easiest place to reach – the closest major travel hub is Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP), nearly 200 miles away.
"Nice quiet place to camp," observed one past visitor on Google. "We came in the fall so it was just us and the camp host." Another person had similarly good things to say. "Hartford Beach is really close to where [I] live and I'd never been there before. WOW was I surprised," they wrote on Tripadvisor. "This place is taken care of very well, superbly, in fact."
The placid splendor of Hartford Beach State Park
Big Stone Lake was formed by melting glaciers thousands of years ago — today, it occupies 12,610 acres of surface area, with an average width of about a mile. The lake is the source of the Minnesota River, which also joins the mighty Mississippi River. Harford Beach State Park is made up of around 331 acres of woodlands and shoreline. It features its own swimming beach, picnic shelter, archery range, and 28-target trail, as well as a nine-hole disc golf course with arresting views of the lake.
The park offers two separate campgrounds with around 88 spots in total – including pull-through sites with electric hookups — and a couple of all-season cabins for rent. The campsites are nestled in the trees, offering a greater sense of privacy and solitude in nature, per Outdoorsy. "There are a lot of campsites that aren't snug up against each other," remarked one camper on Google. "We camp to get away, and this place accommodated," wrote another.
You'll find five separate hiking paths at Hartford Beach State Park. Some offer great views of the lake and historical points of interest, including an ancient village site, a 19th-century trading post, and Indigenous burial mounds dating back to 300 A.D. "The trails are great, so many beautiful things to see," one person wrote on Google. "Great trail system and well maintained," reads another hiker's review.
Hook into trophy fish at Hartford Beach State Park
While there are plenty of activities to keep you busy, fishing is the name of the game at Hartford Beach State Park. This is true at many of South Dakota's lakes, including Lake Francis Case, famous for its fishing and bald eagle spotting. Big Stone Lake holds a number of species, such as northern pike, bluegill, crappie, and perch, but it's the walleye that tends to get anglers most excited, as they often top 20 inches in length. One person proved this with a photo on r/WalleyeFishing. "My personal best. 26 inch, 8 lbs. Caught in [Big Stone Lake], SD," they wrote. In addition to a boat launch and shore access, the park also has a fish cleaning station and poles for check-out. A valid South Dakota fishing license is required to fish at Hartford Beach State Park, and you can purchase one online.
If you prefer the creature comforts of civilization instead of camping, the nearby town of Milbank has both accommodations and several restaurants where you can sit down for a hearty meal and cold drink or two. For those eager to keep exploring, South Dakota is home to one of America's best road trip destinations. Another must-see is Keystone, a secret South Dakota town known as the "playground of the Black Hills."