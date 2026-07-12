Between Columbus And Lexington Is Ohio's Hilly Nature Preserve With Wildflowers, River Views, And Trails
Among the wooded hills of Southern Ohio, the Ohio River Bluffs Preserve sits elevated over the winding Ohio River with a rich plant habitat. Millions of years of geological change shaped the river's limestone-lined valley, leaving in its wake the bluffs that make up this steep-sided preserve. Travelers driving between Lexington and Columbus can find the preserve midway along the route in the town of Manchester, making it a convenient stop to stretch those legs and experience Ohio's river scenery. Climbing up and down along the slopes, trails bring visitors through the bluffs' forest, made up of a tree medley of oaks, maples, and elms, per the Arc of Appalachia. The real treat for avid plant enthusiasts, though, is the carpet of wildflowers spread throughout the forest.
The Ohio River Bluffs Preserve is considered one of the standout wildflowers sites within the Arc of Appalachia system, a land trust that acquires and manages nature preserves across the Appalachian region. Though Ohio may not be among the states expecting the most dramatic superbloom displays, the Ohio River Bluffs Preserve helps protect a surviving fragment of the area's once-widespread native wildflower landscapes. Swaths of Virginia bluebells, purple-hued larkspurs, and dainty twinflowers appear in dense drifts across the extent of the bluffs during peak bloom. The bloom season is most abundant from around the end of March through the end of April, as several AllTrails reviewers reported. But visitors who miss the bloom season can still enjoy the preserve's hiking trails, which come with some high-up river overlooks.
Hike along the river in the Ohio River Bluffs Preserve
Hikers coming to the Ohio River Bluffs Preserve have three trails to explore, all moderate in difficulty. The longest of them is the 2-mile Ohio River Bluffs Trail. It loops through the preserve, ascending up to the top of the bluffs for a bird's eye perspective over the Ohio River valley. Hikers can pause at the highest spots to see the river in between trees and the hills of Kentucky on the other side. One thing to note on this trail is that it's bordered by a highway: The Ohio River Scenic Byway — which is a wildly scenic Midwest drive brimming with natural beauty, if you're looking for a pretty route to follow before heading home.
Branching off from the Ohio River Bluffs Trail, the Ginger Ridge Trail loops for 0.7 miles. An AllTrails reviewer noted that the Ginger Ridge loop was "nice as it went over the ridge and away from the highway noise." A third trail, the 0.7-mile Blue-eyed Mary Trail, is best in spring, when you can see throngs of the namesake wildflowers in bloom on its fringes.
The trails start at a parking lot off of Gilkison Hollow Road (minus the Ginger Ridge Trail, which spurs off the Ohio River Bluffs Trail). From Lexington, it's about an hour and 40 minutes by car to reach the trailheads, while those starting from Columbus will drive close to 2.5 hours. All of the Arc of Appalachia's preserves are free to the public, so you could visit a couple without worrying about extra costs. One potential add-on, a little over an hour drive from either the Ohio River Bluffs Preserve or Columbus, is the Highlands Nature Sanctuary, with more trails and a scenic gorge.