Between Columbus And Lexington Is Ohio's Hilly Nature Preserve With Wildflowers, River Views, And Trails

Hikers coming to the Ohio River Bluffs Preserve have three trails to explore, all moderate in difficulty. The longest of them is the 2-mile Ohio River Bluffs Trail. It loops through the preserve, ascending up to the top of the bluffs for a bird's eye perspective over the Ohio River valley. Hikers can pause at the highest spots to see the river in between trees and the hills of Kentucky on the other side. One thing to note on this trail is that it's bordered by a highway: The Ohio River Scenic Byway — which is a wildly scenic Midwest drive brimming with natural beauty, if you're looking for a pretty route to follow before heading home.

Branching off from the Ohio River Bluffs Trail, the Ginger Ridge Trail loops for 0.7 miles. An AllTrails reviewer noted that the Ginger Ridge loop was "nice as it went over the ridge and away from the highway noise." A third trail, the 0.7-mile Blue-eyed Mary Trail, is best in spring, when you can see throngs of the namesake wildflowers in bloom on its fringes.

The trails start at a parking lot off of Gilkison Hollow Road (minus the Ginger Ridge Trail, which spurs off the Ohio River Bluffs Trail). From Lexington, it's about an hour and 40 minutes by car to reach the trailheads, while those starting from Columbus will drive close to 2.5 hours. All of the Arc of Appalachia's preserves are free to the public, so you could visit a couple without worrying about extra costs. One potential add-on, a little over an hour drive from either the Ohio River Bluffs Preserve or Columbus, is the Highlands Nature Sanctuary, with more trails and a scenic gorge.