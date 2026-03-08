We Ranked The States Expecting The Most Spectacular 2026 'Superbloom' Wildflower Displays

It's just about that time of the year again: spring. The days are lengthening, temperatures are cranking skywards, and snow is about to start melting across the mountains of America. It's prime time to begin planning those outdoor adventures, especially if you're a fan of wildflowers. And, let's face it, who isn't?

According to Visit the USA, April heralds the beginning of the flower season in the stars and stripes. But there's an ace up the proverbial sleeve for 2026, because it looks as though some fabled "superblooms" could also be in the cards. These are rare natural phenomena that only occur once every few years, when an overload of flora bursts into life at the same time, usually in the wake of unusually high winter rainfall. And, according to weather forecasters, science publications, and other outlets, there could very well be some pinned on for the coming spring.

Excited? This guide has done the legwork to list the five states that might just get the best darn superblooms of the lot. It's been inspired by publications across the travel industry, and cross-referenced with information from weather outlets and news agencies, all to pinpoint the places that could be in the running for incredible shows of flowers as winter gives way to warmer weather.