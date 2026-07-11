Forget Florida, Retire To This Underrated Midwest State With Colorful Cities, Wetland Trails, And Scenic Parks

If you're careening towards your career's finish line with a workable retirement fund in place, you'd be forgiven for eyeing Florida. The Sunshine State has spent decades drawing retirees to its tropical shores and golf-course-laden landscape. But if you want colorful cities, scenic parks, and wetland trails, forget Florida. Kansas, an underrated Midwest state many retirees rarely consider, merits consideration.

Affordability makes Kansas's cities cheap to live in, but the state's complex history has left behind a rich cultural scene with colorful urban areas. Wichita, the state's largest city, also has one of America's lowest costs of living, ranking third on the U.S. News and World Report's list of the Most Affordable Places to Retire in 2025. Yet a cultural dollar goes a long way in the city; its botanical gardens and public arts give sibling institutions in Florida a run for their money. If you want a literal burst of color, head over to the sunflower fields orbiting the city's outskirts. The state's food scene is equally colorful.

Consider Pittsburg (population 20,569), which offers an ideal mix of bang for the buck and character. The charming, overlooked, affordable gem is known for its thriving cultural scene and a bizarre fried chicken war, with the greater Crawford County area housing six of the state's oldest chicken houses. That broad palate goes beyond the menus, as the "colorful" designation becomes quite literal in a city like Hiawatha. Known as the "City of Beautiful Maples," it has earned a reputation for putting on a show every autumn when the city's green canopy turns to a psychedelic mix of orange and red. Those hues have competition in Milford, nicknamed the "City of Beautiful Sunsets." It's the same broad spectrum of colors, just coming from a different source, all in the same state.