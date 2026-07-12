Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast City With River Views, Festivals, And Endless Outdoor Fun

Most retirees clock out of their last day at work, grab their suitcases, and book a one-way flight to a place like Florida that has warm weather year-round. Yet, just along the U.S.-Canada border, a different lifestyle awaits — one that includes all four seasons, river views, and community-involved events. Welcome to Caribou, Maine: the "Most Northeastern City in the U.S."

The Aroostook River (as seen above) cuts through the middle of town, highlighting gorgeous waterfront views, dense foliage, and natural beauty that offers an ever-evolving backdrop with every season. From snowy Januarys to blooming Junes, retirees and visitors can stay active rather than just lie at the beach as many do in the Sunshine State.

Beyond the scenery, Caribou keeps a packed calendar of fun festivals running nearly year-round, from a winter wonderland carnival to weekly summer concerts downtown. In between events, it's easy to fit in a daily walk on multi-use trails, kayak or canoe the river, or pick strawberries at a local farm. Caribou is a great alternative to consider for a family-friendly environment and small-town charm, especially for travelers (and retirees) who are looking to trade crowded beaches for quieter, closer-knit surroundings.