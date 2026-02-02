California's Crowd-Free Lake Getaway Is A Haven To Fish, Swim, And Boat Near Fresno
Crowd-free and California are two words rarely seen together. After all, a state with some of America's most scenic coastlines, charming, walkable downtowns, and trendy celebrity hotspots is bound to draw visitors. But, if you take a deeper dive, you can uncover some of the state's hidden gems — like the underrated mountain town of Bridgeport. Another getaway that your research may have overlooked is the Millerton Lake State Recreation Area, the site of Friant Dam and Millerton Lake, an attraction unfamiliar to perhaps even a few locals.
Located about 25 miles northeast of Fresno in the state's Central Valley, and about a 4-hour drive from Los Angeles, the lake and its 47 miles of shoreline mean there's plenty of elbow room for everyone to fish, swim, boat, and waterski.
This lake, however, isn't what it seems. It's actually a reservoir created by the 319-foot-tall Friant Dam, built in 1942 to control the flow of the San Joaquin River out of the Sierra Nevadas. It's primarily responsible for flood management and the irrigation of 1 million acres of farmland in the San Joaquin Valley. With the area's cool winters and hot summers (temperatures can reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit), Millerton Lake makes for a year-round destination, offering sites for tents, RVs, boats, and group camping, along with an equestrian camp.
Boating and fishing at Millerton Lake
Water sports are the rage here. Bring your own boat or rent vessels and other water toys at the Millerton Marina. You can rent pontoon boats that seat up to 10, or jet skis, aqua cycles, paddleboards, and kayaks. Spend an hour or a day on the lake, which extends 15 miles upriver and even has floating restrooms. There are six boat ramps, four of which are operational at all water levels. Stay safe by adhering to some of the housekeeping rules: Boat operators need a California Boater Card, and you have to be 16 and over to operate a jet ski or a boat with more than 50 horsepower. Check with the marina for specifics.
Another aquatic option is fishing the lake, either from a vessel or the shore. Though the lake isn't stocked, anglers on social media say the bite is on. The lake is known for bass, trout, blue gill, carp, and catfish. Of course, there are daily bag limits, and those ages 16 and older need a California fishing license.
Non-boating types can appreciate the lake's multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. The trails include a family-friendly 1-mile loop with lake scenery and the 2.5-mile Pincushion Mountain Peak Trail, rated moderate by AllTrails. Along the way, you may spot a range of fauna, including rabbits, deer, coyotes, and bald eagles. If walking's not your game, then plant yourself on the shoreline with fold-up chairs, a floaty for the water, and a picnic. In summer, you can swim from a lifeguarded beach on the South Shore.
Camping at Millerton Lake
One of the lake's perks is its central location. It can be a gateway to a number of outdoor destinations, including Yosemite and, hidden in the mountains, Shaver Lake — both of which are only an hour away. The campground is the perfect base for day trips. Camp sites come with picnic tables, fire rings, and bear lockers, and campers on Yelp appreciate the bathrooms with flushing toilets and showers (the showers require quarters). Travelers on TheDyrt note that the sites are well-spaced but suggest bringing something for extra shade. You can access the campground from the North Shore side only. Note that you will need to pay a $10 fee per vehicle to enter the state park.
The campground is also home to the two-story Millerton Courthouse, a remnant of its namesake town. The city of Millerton was abandoned in the late 1800s, and most residents had moved to the Fresno area. In 1941, it was moved to its current location before the area of the original town was flooded when the lake was created. Unfortunately, it's currently closed due to damage from an electrical fire in 2022, according to KMPH Fox 26.
If you've forgotten anything, the town of Friant is about 7 miles away with most essentials. It's also a quick drive if you're looking for exciting evening entertainment at Table Mountain Casino. Along with gaming, you can try line dancing, karaoke, or attend live shows.