California's Crowd-Free Lake Getaway Is A Haven To Fish, Swim, And Boat Near Fresno

Crowd-free and California are two words rarely seen together. After all, a state with some of America's most scenic coastlines, charming, walkable downtowns, and trendy celebrity hotspots is bound to draw visitors. But, if you take a deeper dive, you can uncover some of the state's hidden gems — like the underrated mountain town of Bridgeport. Another getaway that your research may have overlooked is the Millerton Lake State Recreation Area, the site of Friant Dam and Millerton Lake, an attraction unfamiliar to perhaps even a few locals.

Located about 25 miles northeast of Fresno in the state's Central Valley, and about a 4-hour drive from Los Angeles, the lake and its 47 miles of shoreline mean there's plenty of elbow room for everyone to fish, swim, boat, and waterski.

This lake, however, isn't what it seems. It's actually a reservoir created by the 319-foot-tall Friant Dam, built in 1942 to control the flow of the San Joaquin River out of the Sierra Nevadas. It's primarily responsible for flood management and the irrigation of 1 million acres of farmland in the San Joaquin Valley. With the area's cool winters and hot summers (temperatures can reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit), Millerton Lake makes for a year-round destination, offering sites for tents, RVs, boats, and group camping, along with an equestrian camp.